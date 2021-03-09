Human Growth Hormone 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Human Growth Hormone Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Growth hormone (GH), also known as somatotropin (or as human growth hormone in its human form), is a peptide hormone that stimulates growth, cell reproduction, and cell regeneration in humans and other animals. It is thus important in human development. It is a type of mitogen which is specific only to certain kinds of cells. Growth hormone is a 191-amino acid, single-chain polypeptide that is synthesized, stored, and secreted by somatotropic cells within the lateral wings of the anterior pituitary gland.

Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the Human Growth Hormone industry is very concentrated. These manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for more than 80% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Human Growth Hormone industry.

The downstream industries of Human Growth Hormone products are kids and adults. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the rising health concern, the consumption increase of Human Growth Hormone will be obvious.

The worldwide market for Human Growth Hormone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Human Growth Hormone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Eli Lilly

Merck Serono

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals

Ipsen

LG Life Sciences

Sandoz International

Anhui Anke Biotechnology

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Powder

Solvent

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD)

Turner Syndrome

Chronic Renal Insufficiency

Prader Willi Syndrome

Small for Gestational Age

SHOX Deficiency

Others

