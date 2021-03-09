INFANT FORMULA FOODS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Infant Formula Foods Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the infant formula foods market, and infant formula foods mainly include infant formula powder and infant complementary foods.

The Infant Formula Foods industry concentration is not high. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Asia is the largest consumption region of Infant Formula Foods, with a consumption market share nearly 50% in 2017, especially China, the growth rate is significantly more than the world in recent years, with a consumption market share nearly 30.57% in 2017. And the price is the highest in the world. Nearly half of the market relied on the import of milk powder. However, in order to protect the local dairy industry development, China promulgated a series of policies to protect policy in recent years, such as the number of registered trademarks. Therefore, if foreign brands want to enter the market China, it must pay attention to the market policy of China.

The second place is Europe; following Asia with the consumption market share 22.23% in 2017.

The global Infant Formula Foods market is valued at 31900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 62700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Infant Formula Foods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Infant Formula Foods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Danone

Abbott

Nestle

Mead Johnson Nutrition

FrieslandCampina

Heinz

Yili

Biostime

Hipp Holding AG

Perrigo

Beingmate

Synutra

Fonterra

Wonderson

Meiji

Bellamy

Feihe

Yashili

Brightdairy

Arla

DGC

Wissun

Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Co., Ltd.

Westland Milk Products

Pinnacle

Holle baby food GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Infant Formula Powder

Infant Complementary Foods

Segment by Application

0-6 Months

6-12 Months

12-36 Months

