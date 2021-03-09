Reportocean.com “Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Diagnostic Tests (PCR Assay, Lateral Flow Assay, Latex Agglutination Tests, ELISA Tests, and Culture Test); By End User; By Region]: Segment Forecast, 2018 – 2026

The Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment Market size is anticipated to reach over USD 157.8 million by 2026. In 2017, the bacterial type dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

Swelling to the meninges is known as meningitis. Meningitis affects the meninges, the membranes that covers spinal cord and brain that protect the central nervous system (CNS) along with the cerebrospinal fluid. Meningitis can cause by bacteria, fungal and virus. Bacterial infection is the most common meningitis. Some of the bacteria that can cause bacterial meningitis are Group B Streptococcus and Streptococcus pneumoniae (S. pneumoniae). Other types of meningitis are non-infectious meningitis, viral, parasitic, and fungal. However, the bacterial type is the most lethal which is considered as life-threatening type.

Other factors causing meningitis are HIV, tuberculosis, and certain illness. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is major infectious disease. According to the same reports, around 36.7 million people across the globe were living with HIV during 2017. Such high prevalence of transferable illnesses is expected to drive the demand for diagnostic tests. Meningitis diagnostic test are carried out on human samples in order to prevent meningitis and/or diagnose meningitis and regulate drug therapies.

The growing investments on the R&D for efficient diagnosis and the treatment of such critical disease and rising occurrence of meningitis cases are the major factors estimated to boost the growth of the market. In addition, development of new technologies as well as devices and continuous growth of the medical device sector are other factors driving the market growth. However, strict regulatory guidelines and unawareness regarding the treatments and diagnosis are estimated to hamper the market growth.

The industry is segmented on the basis of type, diagnostic test, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is bacterial, viral and fungal. on the basis of diagnostic tests, the market is segmented into PCR Assay, Lateral Flow Assay, Latex Agglutination Tests, ELISA Tests, and Culture Test. By end user, the market is further bifurcated as hospitals, diagnostic centers and others.

The market for meningitis diagnosis and treatment in North America generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is expected to be the leading region globally during the forecast period. Availability of technologically advanced devices as well as high adoption rate for such diagnosis devices, and the increasing investment on early diagnosis of diseases are major factors associated with the high market share in the region. Additionally, upsurge in the awareness regarding several brain disease including meningitis among the patients estimated to bolster the market growth in North America.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in terms of revenue. High occurrence of people suffering from meningitis along with increasing focus early diagnosis and treatment for the disease, provides significant growth opportunities of the market in APAC.

The major key players operating in the meningitis diagnosis and treatment industry include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Fast Track Diagnostics Ltd. (FTD) – Siemens Healthineers, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., IMMY, BioFire Diagnostics, Nanosphere (Luminex Corporation), Seegene Inc., Qnostics, ELITechGroup, and Abbott Laboratories. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

This report has segmented the global Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment Market on the basis of type, diagnostic test, end user and region:

Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment by Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Bacterial

Fungal

Viral

Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment by Diagnostic Test Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

PCR Assay

Lateral Flow Assay

Latex Agglutination Tests

ELISA Tests

Culture Test

Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment by End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Meningitis Diagnosis and Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U. S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

