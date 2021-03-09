Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Report 2019 – Global Market Trends Analysis, by Manufacturers (Total S.A., Nynas AB, Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, Indian Oil Corporation, Lagan Asphalt Group, Hindustan Colas Private Limited)

“Polymer modified bitumen (PMB) is a mixture of bitumen and polymers in which the polymer helps in changing the viscoelastic behavior of the bitumen making it more suitable for a range of stresses. Polymer modified binders (PMB) are a major advancement in bituminous binder technology as these materials better satisfy the demands of increasing traffic volumes and loads on road networks.”

Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Size 2017 By Type, By Application, by Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of global polymer modified bitumen (PMB) market based on drivers, restraints and future opportunities that are expected to influence the market dynamics during the forecast period.

Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market: Key Players are Total S.A., Nynas AB, Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, Indian Oil Corporation, Lagan Asphalt Group, GULF PETROCHEM, BITUMINA GROUP, Hindustan Colas Private Limited, and Benzene International Pte Ltd.

Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market size is estimated to be worth USD 14.85 billion by 2025, driven by the rise in the construction and infrastructural activities across the globe. The increasing use of bitumen as waterproofing, ceiling-binding and adhesives in wood industry are some of the primary factors driving the global polymer modified bitumen industry. The report also assesses the impact of current and emerging trends on the market size. Furthermore, the report provides an overview of industry in the key regions.

Key segments of the Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) market

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Thermoplastic elastomers

Plastomers

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Road Construction

Roofing

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Some Key Highlight Points from TOC:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 5. Company Profiles

