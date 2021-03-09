Polypropylene Catalyst Market: Global Industry Analysis Lubricant Demand Will Be Driven by Continued Economic Growth, Size, Share, Forecast To 2023

Polypropylene catalysts are used to convert propylene to polypropylene in a polymerization reaction. The different types of polypropylene catalysts include Ziegler–Natta and metallocene. The former is preferred as it is cost-effective and provides good morphology control during polymerization.

Polypropylene catalysts are used to produce polypropylene for films, packaging, automotive parts, and tubes. The development of hazard-free catalysts with enhanced properties poses a major challenge to key market players while the rising focus on metallocene catalyst-based polypropylene production and availability of alternative raw materials for polypropylene production provides lucrative opportunities to players in the global polypropylene catalyst market.

Competitive Analysis: –

The key players in the global polypropylene catalyst market are

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV (Netherlands)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

China Petrochemical Corporation (China)

Japan Polypropylene Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Reliance Industries Limited (India)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Univation Technologies, LLC (US)

R. Grace & Co.-Conn (US).

Market Segmentation: –

The global polypropylene catalyst market has been segmented based on product type, manufacturing process, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on product type, the global polypropylene catalyst market has been classified as Ziegler-Natta catalyst, metallocene catalyst, and others.

Based on manufacturing process, the global polypropylene catalyst market has been divided into bulk process, gas-phase process, and others.

By application, the global polypropylene catalyst market has been segregated into films, fibers, tubes, injection-molded products, and others.

Based on end-use industry, the global polypropylene catalyst market has been categorized into automotive, packaging, medical, chemicals, and others.

The global polypropylene catalyst market has been studied for five key regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis: –

The global polypropylene catalyst market has been studied for five key regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the global polypropylene catalyst market, followed by Europe. In 2016, Clariant, a world leader of specialty chemicals, opened a new polypropylene catalyst production facility, estimated to be the largest plant for catalyst production in the US. Owing to strict regulations on the use of phthalic catalysts for polypropylene production, one of the major companies in Europe, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV have started using non-phthalate catalysts for different grades of polypropylene.

In 2017, Germany was the largest market for polypropylene catalysts. Spain and France are the other major contributors to the growth of the regional polypropylene catalyst market.

Target Audience: –

Manufacturers of polypropylene catalysts

Manufacturers of polypropylene

Raw material suppliers

Traders and distributors of polypropylene catalysts

Potential investors

Suppliers of polypropylene catalysts

Governments

Research organizations

