DelveInsight’s “Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2028″ report provides a detailed overview of the disease and an in-depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology. It highlights the existing treatment patterns, potential upcoming drugs and also identifies best of the market opportunities by providing the current and forecasted market revenue, sales trends, and drug uptake during the study period from 2016-2028.

Markets Covered

• United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

• Japan

Study Period: 2016-2028

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the disease overview by providing details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, and diagnostic trends. The comprehensive details about treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in the US, Europe, and Japan are also provided in the report.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Epidemiology

This section provides insights about the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for 7 major markets. It takes in to account the analysis of numerous studies, survey reports as well as KOL’s views which helps to recognize the factors behind the current and forecasted trends, diagnosed and treatable patient pool along with assumptions undertaken.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Product Profiles & Analysis

This part of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and Phase III and late Phase II pipeline drugs. It provides the key cross competition which evaluates the drugs on several parameters including, safety & efficacy results, mechanism of action, route, launch dates and designations. This section also covers the market intelligence and tracking of the latest happenings, agreements and collaborations, approvals, patent details, and other major breakthroughs.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market Outlook

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology. This segment analyzes the market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline drugs. This is done by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders . The calculated market data is presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market Share by Therapies

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or will be launched in the market during the study period from 2016-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug. This information also helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs. It provides a comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size. This analysis helps in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial as well as regulatory decisions.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Report Insights

• Patient Population in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

• Therapeutic Approaches in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Pipeline Analysis

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market Size and Trends

• Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market Opportunities

• Impact of upcoming Therapies in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Report Key Strengths

• 10 Year Forecast

• 7MM Coverage

• Epidemiology

Segmentation

• Drugs Uptake

• Highly Analyzed Market

• Key Cross Competition Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Report Assessment

• Current Treatment Practices in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

• Unmet Needs in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

• Detailed Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Pipeline Product Profiles

• Market Attractiveness

• Market Drivers and Barriers

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share Distribution of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in 2017

2.2. Market Share Distribution of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in 2028

3. Disease Background and Overview: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Symptoms

3.3. Etiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Pathophysiology

3.6. Diagnosis

3.7. Treatment

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Total Prevalent/ Incident Patient Population of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in 7MM

4.3. Total Prevalent Patient Population of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in 7MM – By Countries

5. Epidemiology of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) by Countries

5.1. United States

5.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.1.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.1.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.1.4. Sex-Specific Cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.1.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.1.6. Treatable Cases of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.2. EU5

5.3. Assumptions and Rationale

5.4. Germany

5.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.4.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.4.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.4.4. Sex-Specific Cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.4.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.4.6. Treatable Cases of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.5. France

5.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.5.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.5.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.5.4. Sex-Specific Cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.5.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.5.6. Treatable Cases of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.6. Italy

5.6.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.6.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.6.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.6.4. Sex-Specific Cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.6.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.6.6. Treatable Cases of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.7. Spain

5.7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.7.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.7.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.7.4. Sex-Specific Cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.7.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.7.6. Treatable Cases of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.8. United Kingdom

5.8.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.8.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.8.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.8.4. Sex-Specific Cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.8.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.8.6. Treatable Cases of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.9. Japan

5.9.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.9.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.9.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.9.4. Sex-Specific Cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.9.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

5.9.6. Treatable Cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

6. Current Treatment & Medical practices

6.1. Treatment Algorithm

6.2. Treatment Guidelines

7. Unmet Needs of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

8. Marketed Therapies

8.1. Drug A: Company 1

8.1.1. Drug Description

8.1.2. Mechanism of Action

8.1.3. Regulatory Milestones

8.1.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

8.1.5. Product Profile

8.2. Drug B: Company 2

8.2.1. Drug Description

8.2.2. Mechanism of Action

8.2.3. Regulatory Milestones

8.2.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

8.2.5. Product Profile

9. Pipeline Therapies – At a glance

10. Key Cross Competition

11. Emerging Therapies for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

11.1. Drug C: Company 3

11.1.1. Drug Description

11.1.2. Clinical Trials Details

11.1.3. Safety and Efficacy Profile

11.1.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

11.1.5. Pipeline Development Activities

11.1.6. Product Profile

11.2. Drug D: Company 4

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Clinical Trials Details

11.2.3. Safety and Efficacy Profile

11.2.4. Advantages & Disadvantages

11.2.5. Pipeline Development Activities

11.2.6. Product Profile

12. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH): 7MM Market Analysis

12.1. 7MM Market Size of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

12.2. 7MM Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

12.3. 7MM Market Sales of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) by Products

13. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH): Country-Wise Market Analysis

13.1. United States

13.1.1. Market Size of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in the United States

13.1.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in the United States

13.1.3. Market Sales of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) by Products in the United States

13.1.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2. EU-5

13.2.1. Germany

13.2.1.1. Market Size of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in Germany

13.2.1.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in Germany

13.2.1.3. Market Sales of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) by Products in Germany

13.2.1.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.2. France

13.2.2.1. Market Size of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in France

13.2.2.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in France

13.2.2.3. Market Sales of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) by Products in France

13.2.2.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.3. Italy

13.2.3.1. Market Size of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in Italy

13.2.3.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in Italy

13.2.3.3. Market Sales of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) by Products in Italy

13.2.3.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.4. Spain

13.2.4.1. Market Size of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in Spain

13.2.4.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in Spain

13.2.4.3. Market Sales of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) by Products in Spain

13.2.4.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.2.5. United Kingdom

13.2.5.1. Market Size of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in United Kingdom

13.2.5.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in United Kingdom

13.2.5.3. Market Sales of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) by Products in United Kingdom

13.2.5.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

13.3. Japan

13.3.1. Market Size of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in Japan

13.3.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) in Japan

13.3.3. Market Sales of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) by Products in Japan

13.3.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market

14. Market Drivers

15. Market Barriers

16. Appendix

17. Report Methodology

17.1. Sources

