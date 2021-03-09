Refined Petroleum Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Industry operators refine crude oil into petroleum products. Petroleum refining involves one or more of the following activities: fractionation, straight distillation of crude oil and cracking. This industry does not include companies that extract crude oil or retail gasoline.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Refined Petroleum market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Refined Petroleum market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Refined Petroleum market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Refined Petroleum.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Exxon Mobil

Valero Energy

Marathon Petroleum

Chevron

Phillips 66

Andeavor

BP

Air Products

BHP Billiton

FMC Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gasoline

Kerosene

Lubricating Oil

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Blending

Process Control

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Refined Petroleum Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Refined Petroleum

1.2 Classification of Refined Petroleum by Types

1.2.1 Global Refined Petroleum Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Refined Petroleum Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Gasoline

1.2.4 Kerosene

1.2.5 Lubricating Oil

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Refined Petroleum Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Refined Petroleum Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Blending

1.3.3 Process Control

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Refined Petroleum Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Refined Petroleum Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Refined Petroleum Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Refined Petroleum Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Refined Petroleum Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Refined Petroleum Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Refined Petroleum Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Refined Petroleum (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Exxon Mobil

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Refined Petroleum Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Exxon Mobil Refined Petroleum Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Valero Energy

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Refined Petroleum Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Valero Energy Refined Petroleum Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Marathon Petroleum

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Refined Petroleum Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Marathon Petroleum Refined Petroleum Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Chevron

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Refined Petroleum Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Chevron Refined Petroleum Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Phillips 66

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Refined Petroleum Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Phillips 66 Refined Petroleum Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Andeavor

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Refined Petroleum Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Andeavor Refined Petroleum Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 BP

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Refined Petroleum Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 BP Refined Petroleum Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Air Products

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Refined Petroleum Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Air Products Refined Petroleum Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



