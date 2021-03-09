SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL PUBLICATION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Scientific and technical publishing refers to the research and distribution of scientific and technical content in the form of books, journals, online services, and e-books for further research and academic use by students and professionals.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Scientific and Technical Publication market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Scientific and Technical Publication market by product type and applications/end industries.

The rapid growth of the scientific and technical publishing market in developing countries such as China, Brazil, and India has led to a decline in the market in developed countries.

The global Scientific and Technical Publication market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Scientific and Technical Publication.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Informa

John Wiley & Sons

Reed Elsevier

Springer Science+Business Media

Wolters Kluwer

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Books

Journals

E-Books

Online Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Students

Professionals

