Smart Oven Market 2019, by Breville, Candy Hoover, Electrolux, Dacor, Haier, GE Appliances, Panasonic, LG , Sharp, Samsung, Whirlpool

Global Smart Oven Market to reach USD 585.4 million by 2025.

Global Smart Oven Market is valued approximately at USD 158.7 million in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.5 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Smart Oven Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Emergence of smart home concept is augmenting growth to the market.

The recent advancements in sensor technology enables the consumers to enable smart systems with required safety features. The prime feature of smart oven is that it can be controlled by Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. With the increase in technological advancements and IoT, smart oven market is expected to witness high CAGR during the forecast period. Ease in handling and usage adds up to the consumer preference to the smart oven driving the market majorly during the forecast period. However, the high costs of these ovens restrict a particular section of society for its adoption and decreases the sales of adoption thus restricting the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Smart Oven Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid adoption of smart automation devices. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Smart Oven market due to growth observed in technological reforms. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing preference to trendy kitchen appliances consumption in developing countries such as India China and Japan.

Major market player included in this report are:

Breville

Candy Hoover Group S.r.l.

Electrolux

Dacor, Inc.

Haier Inc.

GE Appliances

Panasonic

LG Electronics

Sharp Corporation

Samsung

Whirlpool

BSH Home Appliances Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? Single Function

? Multi-Function

By Structure-Type:

? Built-in

? Counter Top

By Connectivity:

? Wi-Fi

? Bluetooth

? NFC

? Others

By Capacity (Litres):

? 20-25

? 26-30

? Above 30

By Application:

? Residential

? Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

? Online

? Offline

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

