Soft Drink Packaging Market Demand, Industry Size, Top Players, Opportunities, Sales, Revenue And Regional Forecast To 2023

Soft Drinks Packaging Market Research Report— By Material (Glass, Plastic, Metal, Paperboard), By Packaging type (Box, Bottle, Cartons, Cans), By Application (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Functional Drinks, Juices, And Others) and Region — Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario

The global soft drinks packaging market is predicted to demonstrate 3.95% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023) owing to the burgeoning demand for carbonated soft drinks, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Soft drink is referred to as a non-alcoholic beverage which comprises different ingredients and flavors. It offers calories or sugars, hydration, vitamins, nutrients, and other, based on its ingredients. Soft drinks are non-alcoholic drinks which includes juices and concentrates, CSDs, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, and functional drinks. Soft drinks are generally consumed by people of across age groups and are available in options such as flavored water, juices,energy drinks, and others. As soft drinks are a ready to consume product, the quality of packaging should be high so that the product is kept in a perfect condition.

The Global Soft Drink Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 3.95% during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global soft drinks packaging market are Mondi Group (South Africa), Ball Corporation (U.S.), Graham Packaging Company (U.S.), CKS Packaging Inc. (U.S.), Owens-Illinois Inc. (U.S.), AptarGroup Inc. (U.S.), Bemis Company Inc. (U.S.), Tetra Pak International S.A. (Switzerland), CAN-PACK S.A. (Poland), Allied Glass Containers (U.K.), Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Crown Holdings Inc. (U.S.), and Ardagh Group Inc. (Luxembourg).

Global Soft Drinks Packaging Market: Segmental Analysis

The global Soft Drinks Packaging Market has been segmented on the basis of material, packaging type, application, and region.

By mode of material, the global soft drinks packaging market has been segmented into plastic, glass, paperboard, metal, and others. Among these, the plastic packaging is considered to occupy the highest market share owing of its cost-efficiency. As plastic packaging is easy to handle and light in weight, the demand for plastic packaging is high. The rising environmental awareness has led the consumers to shift to eco-friendly and biodegradable plastics. PET bottles or polyethylene terephthalate which are made of a plastic resin, are eco-friendly bottles which are high in demand nowadays.

By mode of packaging type, the global soft drinks packaging market has been segmented into bottle, box, cans, cartons, and others.

Among these, glass bottles are the least used mode of packaging. A small percentage of the total manufactured soft drinks is packed in glass bottles owing to its high storing and transportation cost. Metal cans and PET bottles have replaced the use of glass bottles as they are light in weight saves storage and transportation cost, and are recyclable.

By mode of application, the global soft drinks packaging market has been segmented into functional drinks, carbonated soft drinks, juices, and others. Among these, consumers are predicted to shift towards functional drinks owing to the increasing health conscious population.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the soft drinks packaging market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific region is considered to dominate the global soft drinks packaging marketowing to the increasing number of soft drinks consumers in this region. Also, low production cost due to easy availability of inexpensive technical labor, high disposable income, and high population are some of the driving factors of the market.Moreover, with the emergence of local players across countries, the competition among the global players have increased which is further propelling the market growth. Also, adoption of innovative packaging creates huge opportunities for the manufactures to increase their foothold.

