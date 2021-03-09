Spain Make-Up Market 2019 Analysis By Renowned Players Like L`Oreal S.A., Coty Inc., Chanel S.A., Cosnova Gmbh, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Avon Products Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton

GlobalData’s Country Profile report on the Make-up sector in Spain provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

The Spanish make-up sector is led by face make-up category in both value and volume terms, while lip make-up category is expected to register the fastest growth during 2018–2023. Health & beauty stores is the leading channel for the distribution of make-up products in the country. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material, followed by glass and flexible packaging. L`Oreal S.A., Coty, Inc., and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. are the leading market players in the sector.

What else is contained?

— Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013–2023.

— Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for eye make-up, face make-up, lip make-up and nail make-up with inputs on individual segment share within each sector and the change in their market share forecast for 2018–2023.

— Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each sector through distribution channels such as cash & carries & warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, vending machines, e-retailers, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, drug stores & pharmacies, and other general retailers.

— Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels in both value and volume terms in 2018.

— Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for rigid plastics, glass, flexible packaging, rigid metal and others; pack type data for: specialty container, bottle, tube, tub and others.

Scope:

– The per capita consumption of make-up is higher in Spain compared to the global level

— The per capita consumption of face make-up products is the highest compared with other make-up categories in Spain

— Health & beauty stores is the leading distribution channel in the Spanish make-up sector

— L`Oreal Paris is the leading brand in the Spanish make-up sector

— Private label penetration was the highest in eye make-up category, in 2018

— Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the Spanish make-up sector

— Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of make-up products in Spain.

Key Players:

L`Oreal S.A.

Coty Inc.

Chanel S.A.

Cosnova Gmbh

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Avon Products Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy — Louis Vuitton

Key Points from TOC:

Report scope

Executive summary

Spain in the global and regional context

Spain in the global and Western European make-up sector

Spain compared to other leading countries in the Western Europe

Per capita consumption and expenditure — Spain compared to the Western Europe and global levels

Sector analysis — make-up

Country snapshot — make-up sector in Spain

Value and volume analysis — make-up sector in Spain

Cross category comparison — value and growth rate

Change in category share by value

Cross category comparison — volume and growth rate

Change in category share by volume

Per capita consumption analysis by category

Category analysis: eye make-up

Segment analysis (in value terms): eye make-up

Segment analysis (in volume terms): eye make-up

Category analysis: face make-up

Segment analysis (in value terms): face make-up

Segment analysis (in volume terms): face make-up

Category analysis: lip make-up

Segment analysis (in value terms): lip make-up

Segment analysis (in volume terms): lip make-up

Category analysis: nail make-up

Distribution analysis

Distribution channel share analysis: make-up

Distribution channel share analysis by category

Competitive landscape

Brand share analysis by sector

Brand share analysis by category

Private label share analysis by category

Growth of private labels compared to branded products

Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category

Packaging analysis

Pack material

Pack type

Closure type

Primary outer type

Consumergraphics

Demographic analysis

Macroeconomic analysis

Economic summary, labor market trends, and demographic trends

….

