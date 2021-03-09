Steel Pipe Market 2018 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Steel pipe was once the most popular choice for supply of water and flammable gases. Steel pipe is still used in many homes and businesses to convey natural gas or propane fuel, and is a popular choice in fire sprinkler systems due to its high heat resistance.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Steel Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Arcelor Mittal

American Cast Iron Pipe Company

Baosteel Group corporation

Evraz Plcevraz plc

Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company Limited

Hyundai Steel Company

JFE Holdings Corporation

Zekelman Industries

Arabian Pipes Company

Nippon steel & sumitomo metal corporation

TMK Group

United States Steel

VALLOUREC

Steel Authority of India (SAIL)

Tata Iron and Steel,

Jindal Vijaynagar Steel (JVSL)

Essar Steel and Ispat Industries

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3431284-global-steel-pipe-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Stainless Steel

Tool Steel

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive industry

Construction and mining

Textile Machinery

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Energy industries

Refinery Petrochemicals

Oil and Gas Processing

Water treatment facilities

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3431284-global-steel-pipe-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Steel Pipe Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Carbon Steel

1.2.2 Alloy Steel

1.2.3 Stainless Steel

1.2.4 Tool Steel

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive industry

1.3.2 Construction and mining

1.3.3 Textile Machinery

1.3.4 Chemicals

1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.6 Energy industries

1.3.7 Refinery Petrochemicals

1.3.8 Oil and Gas Processing

1.3.9 Water treatment facilities

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Arcelor Mittal

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Arcelor Mittal Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 American Cast Iron Pipe Company

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 American Cast Iron Pipe Company Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Baosteel Group corporation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Baosteel Group corporation Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Evraz Plcevraz plc

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Evraz Plcevraz plc Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company Limited

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Company Limited Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Hyundai Steel Company

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Hyundai Steel Company Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 JFE Holdings Corporation

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Steel Pipe Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 JFE Holdings Corporation Steel Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com