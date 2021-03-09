THERMAL MANAGEMENT MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Thermal Management Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global Thermal Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Thermal Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Aavid Thermalloy LLC (US)

Vertiv Co (US)

European Thermodynamics Ltd (UK)

Master Bond Inc.(US)

Laird PLC (UK)

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany)

Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)

Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (US)

Dau Thermal Solutions Inc. (US)

Amerasia International (AI)

Technology Inc.(US)

Heatex Ab (Sweden), Lord Corporation (US)

Parker Chomerics (US)

Hirain Technologies (CN)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Conduction Cooling Devices

Convection Cooling Devices

Advanced Cooling Devices

Hybrid Cooling Devices

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Servers and Data Centers

Consumer Electronics

Medical Equipment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Thermal Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Thermal Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Thermal Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Conduction Cooling Devices

1.4.3 Convection Cooling Devices

1.4.4 Advanced Cooling Devices

1.4.5 Hybrid Cooling Devices

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Thermal Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Servers and Data Centers

1.5.5 Consumer Electronics

1.5.6 Medical Equipment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Thermal Management Market Size

2.2 Thermal Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Thermal Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Thermal Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Thermal Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Thermal Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Thermal Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Thermal Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Thermal Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Thermal Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Thermal Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Thermal Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Thermal Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Thermal Management Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Thermal Management Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Thermal Management Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Thermal Management Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Thermal Management Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Thermal Management Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Thermal Management Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Thermal Management Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Thermal Management Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Thermal Management Key Players in China

7.3 China Thermal Management Market Size by Type

7.4 China Thermal Management Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Thermal Management Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Thermal Management Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Thermal Management Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Thermal Management Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Thermal Management Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Thermal Management Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Thermal Management Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Thermal Management Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Thermal Management Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Thermal Management Key Players in India

10.3 India Thermal Management Market Size by Type

10.4 India Thermal Management Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Thermal Management Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Thermal Management Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Thermal Management Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Thermal Management Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Honeywell International Inc. (US)

12.1.1 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Thermal Management Introduction

12.1.4 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Revenue in Thermal Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Honeywell International Inc. (US) Recent Development

12.2 Aavid Thermalloy LLC (US)

12.2.1 Aavid Thermalloy LLC (US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Thermal Management Introduction

12.2.4 Aavid Thermalloy LLC (US) Revenue in Thermal Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Aavid Thermalloy LLC (US) Recent Development

12.3 Vertiv Co (US)

12.3.1 Vertiv Co (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Thermal Management Introduction

12.3.4 Vertiv Co (US) Revenue in Thermal Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Vertiv Co (US) Recent Development

12.4 European Thermodynamics Ltd (UK)

12.4.1 European Thermodynamics Ltd (UK) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Thermal Management Introduction

12.4.4 European Thermodynamics Ltd (UK) Revenue in Thermal Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 European Thermodynamics Ltd (UK) Recent Development

12.5 Master Bond Inc.(US)

12.5.1 Master Bond Inc.(US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Thermal Management Introduction

12.5.4 Master Bond Inc.(US) Revenue in Thermal Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Master Bond Inc.(US) Recent Development

12.6 Laird PLC (UK)

12.6.1 Laird PLC (UK) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Thermal Management Introduction

12.6.4 Laird PLC (UK) Revenue in Thermal Management Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Laird PLC (UK) Recent Development

12.7 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany)

12.7.1 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Thermal Management Introduction

12.7.4 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany) Revenue in Thermal Management Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany) Recent Development

12.8 Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)

12.8.1 Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Thermal Management Introduction

12.8.4 Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan) Revenue in Thermal Management Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan) Recent Development

12.9 Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (US)

12.9.1 Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Thermal Management Introduction

12.9.4 Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (US) Revenue in Thermal Management Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (US) Recent Development

12.10 Dau Thermal Solutions Inc. (US)

12.10.1 Dau Thermal Solutions Inc. (US) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Thermal Management Introduction

12.10.4 Dau Thermal Solutions Inc. (US) Revenue in Thermal Management Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Dau Thermal Solutions Inc. (US) Recent Development

12.11 Amerasia International (AI)

12.12 Technology Inc.(US)

12.13 Heatex Ab (Sweden), Lord Corporation (US)

12.14 Parker Chomerics (US)

12.15 Hirain Technologies (CN)

Continued….

