Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025
In 2018, the global Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cubic Corporation
IBM Corporation
Xerox Corporation
SAP
Space-Time Insight
Predikto Inc
TSS-Transport Simulationn Systems
Caliper Corporation
Tiger Analyticsand
T-Systems
Cyient-Insights
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Roadways
Railways
Airways
Seaways
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Roadways
1.5.3 Railways
1.5.4 Airways
1.5.5 Seaways
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market Size
2.2 Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cubic Corporation
12.1.1 Cubic Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Introduction
12.1.4 Cubic Corporation Revenue in Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Cubic Corporation Recent Development
12.2 IBM Corporation
12.2.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Xerox Corporation
12.3.1 Xerox Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Introduction
12.3.4 Xerox Corporation Revenue in Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Xerox Corporation Recent Development
12.4 SAP
12.4.1 SAP Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Introduction
12.4.4 SAP Revenue in Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 SAP Recent Development
12.5 Space-Time Insight
12.5.1 Space-Time Insight Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Introduction
12.5.4 Space-Time Insight Revenue in Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Space-Time Insight Recent Development
Continued…….
