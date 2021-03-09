Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Global Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market 2019-2024

Prime agricultural land can be scarce and expensive. With worldwide population growth, the demand for both more food and more land to grow food is ever increasing. One solution to our need for more space is vertical farming, involves growing crops in controlled Vegetable Cultivation environments, with precise light, nutrients, and temperatures. In vertical farming, growing plants are stacked in layers that may reach several stories tall.

Scope of the Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Report

This report focuses on the Vertical Farming and Plant Factory in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The major plants produced in vertical farming and plant factory include vegetable cultivation, fruit planting and other, etc. Vegetable cultivation occupied 84.92% of the global sales.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. The price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Vertical Farming and Plant Factory is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 39.6% over the next five years, will reach 11000 million US$ in 2024, from 1480 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Segment by Manufacturers

AeroFarms

Gotham Greens

Plenty (Bright Farms)

Lufa Farms

Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

Green Sense Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Mirai

Sky Vegetables

TruLeaf

Urban Crops

Sky Greens

GreenLand

Scatil

Jingpeng

Metropolis Farms

Plantagon

Spread

Sanan Sino Science

Nongzhong Wulian

Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Segment by Type

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting

