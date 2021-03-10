3D Printing Technology Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

3D Printing Technology Market 2019

In 2018, the global 3D Printing Technology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 3D Printing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Stratasys

Arcam AB

3D Systems

Protolabs

Materialise

ExOne GmbH

EOS GmbH

SLM Solutions

Concept Laser

Ultimaker

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Metal

Polymer

Ceramics

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Aerospace

Education

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Printing Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Printing Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D Printing Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Metal

1.4.3 Polymer

1.4.4 Ceramics

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Consumer Electronics

1.5.4 Medical

1.5.5 Aerospace

1.5.6 Education

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 3D Printing Technology Market Size

2.2 3D Printing Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D Printing Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 3D Printing Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Stratasys

12.1.1 Stratasys Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3D Printing Technology Introduction

12.1.4 Stratasys Revenue in 3D Printing Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Stratasys Recent Development

12.2 Arcam AB

12.2.1 Arcam AB Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 3D Printing Technology Introduction

12.2.4 Arcam AB Revenue in 3D Printing Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Arcam AB Recent Development

12.3 3D Systems

12.3.1 3D Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 3D Printing Technology Introduction

12.3.4 3D Systems Revenue in 3D Printing Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 3D Systems Recent Development

12.4 Protolabs

12.4.1 Protolabs Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 3D Printing Technology Introduction

12.4.4 Protolabs Revenue in 3D Printing Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Protolabs Recent Development

12.5 Materialise

12.5.1 Materialise Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 3D Printing Technology Introduction

12.5.4 Materialise Revenue in 3D Printing Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Materialise Recent Development

12.6 ExOne GmbH

12.6.1 ExOne GmbH Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 3D Printing Technology Introduction

12.6.4 ExOne GmbH Revenue in 3D Printing Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 ExOne GmbH Recent Development

12.7 EOS GmbH

12.7.1 EOS GmbH Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 3D Printing Technology Introduction

12.7.4 EOS GmbH Revenue in 3D Printing Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 EOS GmbH Recent Development

12.8 SLM Solutions

12.8.1 SLM Solutions Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 3D Printing Technology Introduction

12.8.4 SLM Solutions Revenue in 3D Printing Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 SLM Solutions Recent Development

12.9 Concept Laser

12.9.1 Concept Laser Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 3D Printing Technology Introduction

12.9.4 Concept Laser Revenue in 3D Printing Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Concept Laser Recent Development

12.10 Ultimaker

12.10.1 Ultimaker Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 3D Printing Technology Introduction

12.10.4 Ultimaker Revenue in 3D Printing Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Ultimaker Recent Development

Continued…..

