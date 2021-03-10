AMINO ACID MARKET 2019 GLOBAL ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITIES RESEARCH REPORT FORECAST TO 2023
Amino acids help in transporting and the storage of nutrients and also aid in giving cells their structure. L-Glutamate, Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, Tryptophan, Leucine, and Isoleucine are some of the types of amino acids.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Amino Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
In this industry research report, the analysts have estimated factors like substantial spending in research and development will aid in the growth of this market until the end of 2025.
The worldwide market for Amino Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Ajinomoto
Amino
Archer-Daniels-Midland
Cargill
CJ CheilJedang
Evonik Industries
Sumitomo Chemical
Adisseo
Changzhou Yabang Chemical
Daesang
Fufeng Group
Glanbia Nutritionals
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Glutamic Acid
Lysine
Methionine
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Food
Pharmaceutical
Others
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Amino Acid Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Glutamic Acid
1.2.2 Lysine
1.2.3 Methionine
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Food
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Ajinomoto
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Amino Acid Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Ajinomoto Amino Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Amino
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Amino Acid Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Amino Amino Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Archer-Daniels-Midland
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Amino Acid Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Archer-Daniels-Midland Amino Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Cargill
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Amino Acid Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Cargill Amino Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 CJ CheilJedang
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Amino Acid Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 CJ CheilJedang Amino Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Evonik Industries
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Amino Acid Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Evonik Industries Amino Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
……..CONTINUED
