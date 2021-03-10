Austria: In-depth PESTLE Insights

This PEST country analysis report on Austria provides a holistic view of the country, with insightful analysis of current and future issues, supplemented with relevant quantitative data to support trend analysis.

Key Highlights

– The political landscape section discusses the evolution of the political scenario in Austria, as well as the country’s economic, social, foreign, and defense policies. The section also discusses the country’s performance according to World Bank Governance Indicators.

– The economic landscape section outlines the evolution of Austria’s economy, as well as the country’s performance in terms of GDP growth, composition by sector (agriculture, industry, and services), fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, credit disbursement, banking sector, and employment.”

– The social landscape section analyzes the government’s social welfare policies, as well as the country’s performance in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education.

Scope

– Understand the political system in Austria through analysis of key figures in the country and governance indicators.

– Understand the economic situation in Austria through a balanced assessment of core macroeconomic issues.

– Understand customer demographics in Austria through analysis of income distribution and the rural-urban split, as well as healthcare and education.

– Understand the technological landscape in Austria through analysis of relevant laws and policies, as well as patents data.

