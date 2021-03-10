Bioresorbable scaffolds Market Shares Analysis, Key Development Strategies and Forecasts Till 2023

MarketResearchFuture Present a Premium Research Report on Global Bioresorbable scaffolds Research Report – Forecast To 2023 Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 18.9% During Forecasted Period of 2018-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the key player for the market are Abbott (US), Medtronic (UK), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Biotronik (Germany), Elixir Medical Corporation (US), REVA Medical, Inc (US), Amaranth Medical, Inc. (US), Kyoto Medical Planning Co. Ltd. (Japan), Xenogenics Corporation (US), B. Braun (Germany), Cardinal Health. (US), Lombard Medical, Inc (UK), Translumina (Germany), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China) and TERUMO CORPORATION (Japan).

Bioresorbable Scaffolds Market – Segmentation

Factors taken into consideration during segmentation of the global bioresorbable scaffolds market include material, types, application, end-users, and region. Materials used in bioresorbable scaffolds have been segmented into polymeric scaffold, polycarbonate scaffold, absorbable magnesium stent (AMS), and others.

Types of bioresorbable scaffolds have been segmented into sirolimus-eluting device, paclitaxel-eluting device, drug-eluting coronary scaffolds, everolimus-eluting device, and novolimus-eluting device.

Applications of bioresorbable scaffolds include regulation of blood flow, peripheral vascular intervention, and others.

End-users identified in the bioresorbable scaffolds market include clinics, hospitals, and others.

Bioresorbable Scaffolds Market – Insights

Bioresorbable scaffolds are naturally dissolving devices which have been innovated from traditional scaffolds. Also known as bioresorbable stents, these devices are manufactured from various materials for the prevention or treatment of blockage in blood vessels and are safely absorbed by the body over a period of time. Market Research Future’s analysis and calculations regarding the market’s growth has concluded that the global bioresorbable scaffold market is expected to grow at a highly optimistic CAGR of 18.9% during the assessment period ranging between 2017 and 2023.

Cardiovascular disease incidence has risen tremendously and is one of the leading causes of death across the world. Stents or scaffolds are often used in the treatment of such diseases where there are arterial blockages around the heart among others. Such cardiovascular diseases can be caused by several factors, many of which are highly prevalent today, making the demand for bioresorbable scaffold quite high.

The adoption of highly unhealthy lifestyles choices such as poor diet and sedentary lifestyles has drastically increased the prevalence of diabetes and obesity. In 2014, 39% of adults across the globe over the age of 18 were found to be overweight with 13% being obese. Government support regarding research and development of cardiovascular treatment devices and the like is a huge booster for the growth of the bioresorbable scaffolds market. Development of bioresorbable scaffolds has been a recent innovation and reduces the requirement for multiple surgeries making it a highly attractive option, thus increased demand for the same.

However, the market’s growth is obstructed by the demand and availability of alternate treatment options as well as the current high costs associated with bioresorbable scaffolds. Product innovation is likely to mitigate these constraints over the forecast period.

Latest Industry News

Reva Medical has expanded its bioresorbable scaffold commercial operations to seven new countries in Europe. The U.S based company will be expanding to several eastern European countries.

Low commercial sales have prompted Abbott to withdraw its bioresorbable scaffold from the Indian market.

Bioresorbable Scaffolds Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas are a very large region in the global bioresorbable scaffolds market. The region has some of the highest rates of cardiovascular disease incidence, making the Americas the most significant region in the global bioresorbable scaffolds market. The region also has a large geriatric population and a strong presence of several leading market players in the region. Countries like the US have a high obese population due to sedentary lifestyles being highly common as well as poor eating habits which eventually cause high chances of heart problems. Asia Pacific has a huge patient population and accounts for the fastest growing regional market due to the development of sophisticated medical technology which is increasingly being adopted in the APAC region. APAC also has several emerging economies where healthcare reforms are expected to help expand the bioresorbable scaffolds market.

