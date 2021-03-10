BUILDING INFORMATION MODELLING (BIM) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, MARKET SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Building Information Modelling (BIM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Information Modelling (BIM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Bentley Systems
Dassault Systèmes
AECOM
Tekla Corporation
Nemetschek
Trimble Navigation Limited
Intergraph Corporation
ASSA ABLOY Group
4M Building Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Architecture
Sustainability
Structures
Mechanical
Electrical and Plumbing (Mep)
Construction
Facility Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Building Information Modelling (BIM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Building Information Modelling (BIM) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
