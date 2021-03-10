Candle Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Candle Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

A candle is wax with an ignitable wick embedded that provides light, and in some cases, a fragrance. It can also be used to provide heat, or as a method of keeping time.

This report studies the Candle Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Candle industry with distribution is different from other industries, consequently, this market faces some big challenges. Candle usage frequency needs to increase to reinvigorate sales, private label products present a growing threat to branded products. However, The high-end candle segment is the area that continues to see strong growth. As the low- and mid-cost candles continue to erode under the pressure of strong competition, the high-end segment continues to tap into the home decorating angle for increased sales. Utilizing less mainstream methods for distribution (such as mass merchandisers and retailers), these manufacturers have been able to position their products as luxury and true home decor items.

For the past few years, the candle industry grows smoothly. China is the main raw materials for the production of candle, meanwhile, combining with favorable tax policies and large number of available labor, at the same time, Chinese manufacturers are improving their technology, consequently, China is a major exporter of the candle in the future. Taking culture and religion into consideration, candle market has a certain potential in Europe, USA.

In 2015, the global production of candle reaches over 1932 K MT. It is expected to keep about 3.0%-3.7% in next 5 years. the consumption areas of candle are mainly USA and Europe. Europe is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 36.35% in 2015.

The price of Candle is lower year by year from 2011 to 2015. The price is at about 2451 USD/MT in 2015. The product profit margin is about 27.55% in 2015, and it also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Overall, Candle maintained a high gross margin.

Among all applications, traditional field is expected to be the largest contributor to the overall Candle market in the future. The craft field application is estimated to have the highest growth potential during 2016 to 2021 in Candle market.

The worldwide market for Candle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 5600 million US$ in 2024, from 4950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Candle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/598931

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Blyth

Jarden Corp

Colonial Candle

C. Johnson and Son

Chesapeake Bay Candle

Langley/Emprire Candle

Lancaster Colony

Armadilla Wax Works

Dianne’s Custom Candles

Bolsius

Gies

Vollmar

Kingking

Talent

Zhong Nam

Pintian Wax

Everlight

Allite

Candle-lite

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Animal

Vegetable

Paraffin

Synthetic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Traditional Field

Craft Field

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Candle-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Highlights of the Global Candle report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Candle market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Candle market.

Chapter 1, to describe Candle Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Candle , with sales, revenue, and price of Candle , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Candle for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Candle market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Candle sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Order a Purchase Report Copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/598931

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr.Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook