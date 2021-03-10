Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2024
Caustic Soda Prills 99% market. Caustic Soda prills are solid small fused white pearls, color- and odorless and very hygroscopic. It is very soluble in water and dissolves very rapidly to caustic soda solution liberating a lot of heat; in methanol and ethanol it is well soluble. Caustic Soda prills and caustic soda solutions thereof are very corrosive to many materials and have to be handled with great care.
Scope of the Report:
In 2017, the global sale volume of Caustic soda prills 99%is about 1336673 MT, and is anticipated to reach 1739617 MT in 2023.
China is the dominate consumer in Caustic Soda prills 99% industry. The sales volume of Europe was 326734 MT in 2016, occupied about 25.79% of the total amount. Europe is the second one, with the sales volume of 283913 MT, and the sales market share of 22.41% in 2016.
Caustic Soda prills 99% have two types, such as caustic soda microprills and caustic soda pearl, etc. Among them, f caustic soda pearl are even widely used type, food grade occupied about 74.27% market share in 2016, and austic soda microprills has the market share of 25.73%.
The worldwide market for Caustic Soda Prills 99% is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 850 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Caustic Soda Prills 99% in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Solvay
Befar Group
Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical
AkzoNobel
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Tosoh
Ineos Chlor
Asahi Glass
Tokuyama Corp
Tianjin Chengyuan Chemical
Arabian Alkali Company SODA
JSC Kaustik
Gacl
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Caustic Soda Microprills
Caustic Soda Pearl
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Pulp & Paper
Aluminum Metal
Chemical and Petroleum Products
Soaps and Detergents
Others
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Caustic Soda Prills 99% Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Caustic Soda Microprills
1.2.2 Caustic Soda Pearl
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Pulp & Paper
1.3.2 Aluminum Metal
1.3.3 Chemical and Petroleum Products
1.3.4 Soaps and Detergents
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Solvay
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Caustic Soda Prills 99% Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Solvay Caustic Soda Prills 99% Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Befar Group
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Caustic Soda Prills 99% Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Befar Group Caustic Soda Prills 99% Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Caustic Soda Prills 99% Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical Caustic Soda Prills 99% Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 AkzoNobel
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Caustic Soda Prills 99% Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 AkzoNobel Caustic Soda Prills 99% Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Caustic Soda Prills 99% Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Caustic Soda Prills 99% Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Tosoh
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Caustic Soda Prills 99% Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Tosoh Caustic Soda Prills 99% Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Ineos Chlor
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Caustic Soda Prills 99% Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Ineos Chlor Caustic Soda Prills 99% Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…….
