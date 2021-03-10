Cool Chain Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Cool Chain Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

In 2018, the global Cool Chain market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cool Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cool Chain development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AmeriCold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

JWD Group

Swire Group

Preferred Freezer Services

Swift Transportation

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

XPO Logistics

CWT Limited

Kloosterboer

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

DHL

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

AIT

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

Best Cold Chain Co.

A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

Assa Abloy

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Chase Doors

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3923011-global-cool-chain-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cool Chain status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cool Chain development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3923011-global-cool-chain-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cool Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Refrigerated Storage

1.4.3 Cold Chain Logistics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cool Chain Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Food and Beverages

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cool Chain Market Size

2.2 Cool Chain Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cool Chain Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cool Chain Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 AmeriCold Logistics

12.1.1 AmeriCold Logistics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cool Chain Introduction

12.1.4 AmeriCold Logistics Revenue in Cool Chain Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 AmeriCold Logistics Recent Development

12.2 Nichirei Logistics Group

12.2.1 Nichirei Logistics Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cool Chain Introduction

12.2.4 Nichirei Logistics Group Revenue in Cool Chain Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Nichirei Logistics Group Recent Development

12.3 Lineage Logistics

12.3.1 Lineage Logistics Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cool Chain Introduction

12.3.4 Lineage Logistics Revenue in Cool Chain Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Lineage Logistics Recent Development

12.4 OOCL Logistics

12.4.1 OOCL Logistics Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cool Chain Introduction

12.4.4 OOCL Logistics Revenue in Cool Chain Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 OOCL Logistics Recent Development

12.5 Burris Logistics

12.5.1 Burris Logistics Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cool Chain Introduction

12.5.4 Burris Logistics Revenue in Cool Chain Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Burris Logistics Recent Development

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)