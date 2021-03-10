CORRECTIVE AND PREVENTIVE ACTION (CAPA) SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS, KEY DEVELOPMENTS AND FORECAST TO 2025
The Corrective and preventive action (CAPA, also called corrective action/preventive action or simply corrective action) consists of improvements to an organization’s processes taken to eliminate causes of non-conformities or other undesirable situations. It is usually a set of actions that laws or regulations require an organization to take in manufacturing, documentation, procedures, or systems to rectify and eliminate recurring nonperformance.
This report focuses on the global Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AssurX
Greenlight Guru
ETQ
Qumas
Sparta Systems
MasterControl
Verse Solutions
Intellect
Arena Solutions
IQS, Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Construction
Education
Health Care
Government
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Construction
1.5.3 Education
1.5.4 Health Care
1.5.5 Government
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software Market Size
2.2 Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 AssurX
12.1.1 AssurX Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software Introduction
12.1.4 AssurX Revenue in Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 AssurX Recent Development
12.2 Greenlight Guru
12.2.1 Greenlight Guru Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software Introduction
12.2.4 Greenlight Guru Revenue in Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Greenlight Guru Recent Development
12.3 ETQ
12.3.1 ETQ Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software Introduction
12.3.4 ETQ Revenue in Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 ETQ Recent Development
12.4 Qumas
12.4.1 Qumas Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software Introduction
12.4.4 Qumas Revenue in Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Qumas Recent Development
12.5 Sparta Systems
12.5.1 Sparta Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software Introduction
12.5.4 Sparta Systems Revenue in Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Sparta Systems Recent Development
12.6 MasterControl
12.6.1 MasterControl Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software Introduction
12.6.4 MasterControl Revenue in Corrective And Preventive Action (CAPA) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 MasterControl Recent Development
