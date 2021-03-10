Data Center Construction Market overview, Size, Status and Growth Opportunity by 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced New Research Report on Data Center Construction Market, this report presents a 100+ Pie Charts, Graphs, Forecast Scenario, comprehensive overview, Size, shares, Sales, Business Trends, Gross Margin, competition landscape, support services, consulting services and growth opportunities by 2019 to 2024. In this Report Covered Primary and Secondary data for Study by product type, application, key Players/manufacturers (Aceco TI, AECOM, Turner Construction, Equinix, Fluor, DPR Construction, Constructora Sudamericana S.A.), key regions, countries, SWOT analysis, Historical, current and forecasted market data and development plans in next few years

Data center construction is the collective set of processes used to physically construct a data center facility. It combines construction standards data center operational environment requirements. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Data Center Construction market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. A data center is a facility used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems. It generally includes redundant or backup power supplies, redundant data communications connections, environmental controls (e.g., air conditioning, fire suppression) and various security devices. Large data centers are industrial scale operations using as much electricity as a small town.

Data center construction primarily focuses on designing and building a data center using these key factors:

Capacity: The floorplan of the data center must have enough room to house all servers and equipment for current and perceived future use.

Disaster Tolerant: The data center facility must be able to resist natural disasters and calamities such as earthquakes, floods, snowstorms, tornados, etc. Moreover, the data center construction also looks for ways to prevent disasters, such as adequate water tanks and hoses within the facility for putting out a fire.

Efficient Design: The overall design should be straightforward and require minimal wiring. With the shift towards green data centers, efficient air flow, renewable energy resources and other environmental factors are also taken into consideration.

A data center is used to house an enterprise IT infrastructure. They constitute the backbone of essential business operations. The demand for cloud-based services is increasing among enterprises including many Fortune 500 companies. Several industries are making use of advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage. The complexities associated with business applications have increased because of the enormous growth in data volumes. This has triggered a greater need for construction and renovation of data centers. Enterprises are focusing on constructing green data centers to reduce power consumption and environmental impact. The construction of a data center includes design, architecture, installation of electrical and mechanical systems, and incorporation of security mechanisms. Infrastructure certifications also play a vital role in the building of data center facilities.

Internet of things (IoT), which requires a data center, is experiencing tremendous growth. Data centers are more suitable for storing and processing data generated by devices connected to the internet, and also to meet the demand for real-time computing. Therefore, the market is set to witness an increase in data centers that are reliable and scalable in nature. The growing demand for cloud computing and big data analytics are also assumed to have an impact on this market, thereby driving the growth of the Latin America Data Center Construction market during the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Data Center Construction market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Data Center Construction business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study considers the Data Center Construction value generated from the sales of the following segments:



Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Electrical Construction

Mechanical Construction

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Finance

Internet

Telecommunications

Government

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Aceco TI

AECOM

Turner Construction

Equinix

Fluor

DPR Construction

Constructora Sudamericana S.A.

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives



To study and analyze the global Data Center Construction market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Data Center Construction market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Data Center Construction players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Data Center Construction with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Data Center Construction submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

