Dec 3, 2018 5:58 AM ET Cluster Computing Market 2018 Global Top players, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Cluster Computing or High Performance computing is defined as an addition of processes for delivering higher and efficient performance as compared to other desktop workstation or computer. It helps the companies to solve problems related to engineering, business, or science. Cluster computing help to solve problems of recurring and complex operations as individual nodes work together and hence can solve problem more efficiently than one computer.

Scope of the Report:

North America is dominating the market of Cluster Computing due to the presence of the global players in this region as well as high technological advancement. North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period whereas Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market and expected to be the second biggest market by the end of forecast period. Currently Europe holds second position in the market but expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific by the end of forecast period.

The global Cluster Computing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cluster Computing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Cluster Computing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cluster Computing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

PSSC Labs

Silicon Graphics International (SGI)

Intel

Dell

Hewlett Packard

Amazon Web Services

Bright Computing

Google

Microsoft

Advanced Micro Devices

Cisco Systems

TotalCAE

Cray

Cepoint Networks

Lenovo

Penguin Computing

Nor-Tech

RackMountPro

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Life Science

Industrial Manufacturing

Banking

Defense

Gaming Industry

Retail

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Cluster Computing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cluster Computing

1.2 Classification of Cluster Computing by Types

1.2.1 Global Cluster Computing Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Cluster Computing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 On-premises

1.2.4 Cloud-based

1.3 Global Cluster Computing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cluster Computing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Life Science

1.3.3 Industrial Manufacturing

1.3.4 Banking

1.3.5 Defense

1.3.6 Gaming Industry

1.3.7 Retail

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Cluster Computing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Cluster Computing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Cluster Computing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Cluster Computing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Cluster Computing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Cluster Computing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Cluster Computing Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Cluster Computing (2013-2023)

