Dec 4, 2018 6:20 AM ET Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study
Ekahau
Aeroscout
Identec
Zebra
Versus Technology

 

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wi-Fi Type
Wireless Type
Wired Type

Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management
Chemicals and Dangerous Goods Industry
Mining Industry
The Government and the Army
Amusement Park
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

 

12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Ekahau
12.1.1 Ekahau Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Introduction
12.1.4 Ekahau Revenue in Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Ekahau Recent Development
12.2 Aeroscout
12.2.1 Aeroscout Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Introduction
12.2.4 Aeroscout Revenue in Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Aeroscout Recent Development
12.3 Identec
12.3.1 Identec Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Introduction
12.3.4 Identec Revenue in Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Identec Recent Development
12.4 Zebra
12.4.1 Zebra Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Introduction
12.4.4 Zebra Revenue in Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Zebra Recent Development
12.5 Versus Technology
12.5.1 Versus Technology Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Introduction
12.5.4 Versus Technology Revenue in Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Versus Technology Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

