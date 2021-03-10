Depression Drugs Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Summary

This report studies the global Depression Drugs market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Depression Drugs market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Depression is a mental health issue. It’s a condition that starts most often in early adulthood. It’s also more common in women. However, anyone at any age may suffer from depression. Depression affects the brain, so drugs that work in the brain may offer hope. Common antidepressants may help ease your symptoms, but there are many other options as well. Each drug used to treat depression works by balancing certain chemicals in your brain called neurotransmitters. Depression Drugs is drugs used for Depression.

The classification of Depression Drugs includes SSRIs, SNRIs and others, and the proportion of SSRIs in 2016 is about 47%, and the proportion of SNRIs in 2016 is about 34%.Depression Drugs is widely used in hospitals, clinics and other places. The most proportion of Depression Drugs is hospitals, and the proportion in 2016 is 679%. The trend of hospitals is increasing.

Market competition is not intense. Intellipharmaceutics, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Astrazeneca, Lundbeck, Allergan, GSK, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Takeda, NHU Group, Shionogi, APOTEX, Kanghong Pharma, HUAHAI, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In 2017, the global Depression Drugs market size was 15000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 18300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Intellipharmaceutics

Pfizer

Eli Lilly

Astrazeneca

Lundbeck

Allergan

GSK

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Takeda

NHU Group

Shionogi

APOTEX

Kanghong Pharma

HUAHAI

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SSRIs

SNRIs

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

