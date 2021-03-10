Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry Global Market Top Key Players – GENERAL ELECTRIC , Hitachi , Hologic , OSI Systems and Forecast to 2022

DEXA is a means of measuring bone mineral density (BMD) quickly and accurately for examining individuals at risk of osteoporosis and in helping clinicians’ recommend the appropriate fracture treatment.

The analysts forecast the global dual energy X-ray absorptiometry market to grow at a CAGR of 7.52% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dual energy X-ray absorptiometry market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• GENERAL ELECTRIC

• Hitachi

• Hologic

• OSI Systems

Market driver

• Advantages of DEXA

Market driver

• Advantages of DEXA

Market challenge

• High cost of equipment

Market challenge

• High cost of equipment

Market trend

• Increase in medical tourism

Market trend

• Increase in medical tourism

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Global DEXA market by healthcare centers

• Global DEXA market by fitness and wellness centers

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• DEXA market in Americas

• DEXA market in EMEA

• DEXA market in APAC

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Advances in technology

• Increase in medical tourism

• Rise in chronic diseases

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• GENERAL ELECTRIC

• Hitachi

• Hologic

• OSI Systems

……..CONTINUED

