Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Industry Analysis 2019 Size, New Technology, Latest Innovation, Revenue, Cost Structure, Trends & Forecast to 2025

Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2025

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) involves capturing data automatically using equipment, such as barcode readers, or technologies, including RFID and speech recognition. Automatic Identification and Data Capture involves the use of magnetic stripe readers, optical character recognition, barcode scanners, RFID, and speech recognition to capture data automatically. It is a method used for recognizing objects, gathering information about them, and feeding it to computer systems without any human involvement. AIDC has several advantages, including inventory management, reduction in data entry errors, and consumption of less time.

Among all regions, APAC held the largest share of the automatic identification and data capture market in 2017. The leading position of APAC can be attributed to the rapid expansion of retail and logistics companies supported by the presence of several automatic identification and data capture players in the region. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, global Automatic Identification and Data Capture market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Datalogic

Honeywell

Zebra Technologies

Sick

Cognex

Toshiba

NEC

NXP

Synaptics

Sato

Avery Dennison

Epson

NCR

Casio

Denso Wave

M3 Mobile

Cipherlab

Impinj

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

Bluebird

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Breakdown Data by Type

Barcodes

Magnetic Stripe Cards

Smart Cards

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) Systems

RFID Products

Biometric Systems

Automatic Identification and Data Capture Breakdown Data by Application

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation& Logistics

Banking & Finance

Healthcare

Government

Others

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automatic Identification and Data Capture market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Size

2.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Automatic Identification and Data Capture Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production by Regions

4.2 United States

4.3 Europe

4.4 China

4.5 Japan

4.6 South Korea

4.7 Other Regions

Chapter Five: Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

5.6 Middle East and Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production by Type

6.2 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Revenue by Type

6.3 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Breakdown Dada by Application

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Company A

8.1.1 Company A Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Company A Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Company A Automatic Identification and Data Capture Product Description

8.1.5 Company A Recent Development

8.2 Company B

8.2.1 Company B Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Company B Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Company B Automatic Identification and Data Capture Product Description

8.2.5 Company B Recent Development

8.3 Company C

8.3.1 Company C Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Company C Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Company C Automatic Identification and Data Capture Product Description

8.3.5 Company C Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.3 Automatic Identification and Data Capture Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Study

