Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Market 2019: By Demand, Technologies, Advancements, Types, End Users, Key Players, Opportunities, Growth & Forecast 2025
A cable modem termination system or CMTS is a piece of equipment, typically located in a cable company’s headend or hubsite, which is used to provide high speed data services, such as cable Internet or Voice over Internet Protocol, to cable subscribers. A CMTS provides many of the same functions provided by the DSLAM in a DSL system.
North America held the largest market share in 2017 and expected to grow at moderate CAGR in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for high-speed internet and OTT services. In APAC, China accounted for the highest market share.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Geographically, global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
ARRIS International
Cisco Systems
Huawei Technologies
Casa Systems
Chongqing Jinghong
Coaxial Networks
Gainspeed
Sumavision Technologies
Vecima Networks
WISI Communications
Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Breakdown Data by Type
Integrated CMTS (I-CMTS)
Modular CMTS (M-CMTS)
Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Breakdown Data by Application
Residential
Commercial
Others
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Market Size
2.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.4 Key Trends for Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Markets & Products
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Revenue by Manufacturers
3.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Production by Regions
4.1 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Production by Regions
4.2 United States
4.3 Europe
4.4 China
4.5 Japan
4.6 South Korea
4.7 Other Regions
Chapter Five: Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Consumption by Regions
5.2 North America
5.3 Europe
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.5 Central & South America
5.6 Middle East and Africa
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Production by Type
6.2 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Revenue by Type
6.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Breakdown Dada by Application
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Company A
8.1.1 Company A Company Details
8.1.2 Company Overview
8.1.3 Company A Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Company A Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Product Description
8.1.5 Company A Recent Development
8.2 Company B
8.2.1 Company B Company Details
8.2.2 Company Overview
8.2.3 Company B Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Company B Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Product Description
8.2.5 Company B Recent Development
8.3 Company C
8.3.1 Company C Company Details
8.3.2 Company Overview
8.3.3 Company C Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Company C Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Product Description
8.3.5 Company C Recent Development
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Production and Revenue Forecast
9.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Key Producers Forecast
9.4 Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) Study
