Global Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Market 2019 – Research Analysis and Forecasted Industry with Upcoming Trends and Expectations by 2025

Press Release

Global Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2025

A contactless smart card is a contactless credential whose dimensions are credit-card size. Its embedded integrated circuits can store (and sometimes process) data and communicate with a terminal via NFC. Commonplace uses include transit tickets and passports.

The major revenue contributing areas in the APAC include China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Australia. Factors such as the transition of payment cards from magnetic stripe to Europay, MasterCard, and Visa and the increasing acceptance of contactless banking and financial smart cards among end users is envisaged to contribute to the growth of this market in the region.

This report presents the worldwide Contactless Smart Cards in Banking market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, global Contactless Smart Cards in Banking market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient

Oberthur Technologies

Safran

Watchdata

Morpho

Sony

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

CardLogix

Advanced Card Systems

SpringCard

Secura Key

DataCard

Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Breakdown Data by Type

RFID

RFIC

Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Breakdown Data by Application

Access Control

Payment

Identification

Others

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Contactless Smart Cards in Banking market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

 

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Market Size

2.2 Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Markets & Products

 

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

 

Chapter Four: Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Production by Regions

4.1 Global Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Production by Regions

4.2 United States

4.3 Europe

4.4 China

4.5 Japan

4.6 South Korea

4.7 Other Regions

 

Chapter Five: Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

5.6 Middle East and Africa

 

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Production by Type

6.2 Global Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Revenue by Type

6.3 Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Price by Type

 

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Breakdown Dada by Application

 

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Company A

8.1.1 Company A Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Company A Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Company A Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Product Description

8.1.5 Company A Recent Development

8.2 Company B

8.2.1 Company B Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Company B Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Company B Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Product Description

8.2.5 Company B Recent Development

8.3 Company C

8.3.1 Company C Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Company C Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Company C Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Product Description

8.3.5 Company C Recent Development

 

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecast by Type

 

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

 

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.3 Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Customers

 

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

 

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Contactless Smart Cards in Banking Study           

