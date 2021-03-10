Global Denim Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Denim Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Denim Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Canatiba Vicunha Isko Arvind Aarvee Nandan Denim Ltd Weiqiao Textile Sudarshan Jeans Black Peony Orta Anadolu Jindal Worldwide Etco Denim Raymond UCO Bhaskar Industries Sangam Oswal Denims Suryalakshmi Shasha Denims Limited Xinlan Group ÇALIK DENIM Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment Cone Denim Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion Weifang Lantian Textile Jiangyin Chulong Bafang Fabric Haitian Textile Advance Denim KG Denim Shunfeng Textile)

Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.

Scope of the Global Denim Market Report

This report focuses on the Denim in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Denim industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world denim industry. The main market players are Canatiba, Vicunha, Isko, Arvind and Aarvee. The production of denim will increase to 6990.2 meters in 2016 from 5423.0 meters in 2011 with average growth rate of 5.21%. Global denim capacity utilization rate remained at around 79.78% in 2015.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of denim increases with the 4.38% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 35.36% of the global consumption volume in total.

Denim has three types, which include light denim, medium denim and heavy denim. And each type has specific characteristic relatively. With fashion effect of denim, the downstream application industries will need more denim fabrics. So, denim has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce popular and good visual effect denim through improving technology.

The major raw materials for denim are cotton, polyester cotton and chemical fiber. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of denim. The production cost of denim is also an important factor which could impact the price of denim. The denim manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Denim is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 15400 million US$ in 2024, from 12700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Denim Market Segment by Manufacturers

Canatiba

Vicunha

Isko

Arvind

Aarvee

Nandan Denim Ltd

Weiqiao Textile

Sudarshan Jeans

Black Peony

Orta Anadolu

Jindal Worldwide

Etco Denim

Raymond UCO

Bhaskar Industries

Sangam

Oswal Denims

Suryalakshmi

Shasha Denims Limited

Xinlan Group

ÇALIK DENIM

Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment

Cone Denim

Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion

Weifang Lantian Textile

Jiangyin Chulong

Bafang Fabric

Haitian Textile

Advance Denim

KG Denim

Shunfeng Textile

Global Denim Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Denim Market Segment by Type

Light Denim

Medium Denim

Heavy Denim

Global Denim Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Jeans

Shirt

Jacket

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Denim Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Denim Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Denim Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Denim Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Denim Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Denim Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11: Denim Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13: Denim Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

