Global Denim Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Denim Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Denim Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Canatiba Vicunha Isko Arvind Aarvee Nandan Denim Ltd Weiqiao Textile Sudarshan Jeans Black Peony Orta Anadolu Jindal Worldwide Etco Denim Raymond UCO Bhaskar Industries Sangam Oswal Denims Suryalakshmi Shasha Denims Limited Xinlan Group ÇALIK DENIM Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment Cone Denim Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion Weifang Lantian Textile Jiangyin Chulong Bafang Fabric Haitian Textile Advance Denim KG Denim Shunfeng Textile)
Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.
Scope of the Global Denim Market Report
This report focuses on the Denim in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Denim industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world denim industry. The main market players are Canatiba, Vicunha, Isko, Arvind and Aarvee. The production of denim will increase to 6990.2 meters in 2016 from 5423.0 meters in 2011 with average growth rate of 5.21%. Global denim capacity utilization rate remained at around 79.78% in 2015.
In consumption market, the global consumption value of denim increases with the 4.38% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 35.36% of the global consumption volume in total.
Denim has three types, which include light denim, medium denim and heavy denim. And each type has specific characteristic relatively. With fashion effect of denim, the downstream application industries will need more denim fabrics. So, denim has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce popular and good visual effect denim through improving technology.
The major raw materials for denim are cotton, polyester cotton and chemical fiber. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of denim. The production cost of denim is also an important factor which could impact the price of denim. The denim manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.
The worldwide market for Denim is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 15400 million US$ in 2024, from 12700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Denim Market Segment by Manufacturers
Canatiba
Vicunha
Isko
Arvind
Aarvee
Nandan Denim Ltd
Weiqiao Textile
Sudarshan Jeans
Black Peony
Orta Anadolu
Jindal Worldwide
Etco Denim
Raymond UCO
Bhaskar Industries
Sangam
Oswal Denims
Suryalakshmi
Shasha Denims Limited
Xinlan Group
ÇALIK DENIM
Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment
Cone Denim
Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion
Weifang Lantian Textile
Jiangyin Chulong
Bafang Fabric
Haitian Textile
Advance Denim
KG Denim
Shunfeng Textile
Global Denim Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Denim Market Segment by Type
Light Denim
Medium Denim
Heavy Denim
Global Denim Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Jeans
Shirt
Jacket
Others
Some of the Points cover in Global Denim Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Denim Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Denim Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Denim Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Denim Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Denim Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Denim Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Denim Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
