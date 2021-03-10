Global Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, and Growth Forecast To 2025

​This report presents the worldwide Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A fiber Bragg grating (FBG) is a type of distributed Bragg reflector constructed in a short segment of optical fiber that reflects particular wavelengths of light and transmits all others. This is achieved by adding a periodic variation to the refractive index of the fiber core, which generates a wavelength specific dielectric mirror. An FBG is an invisible reflector inside the core of the fiber that is set to a specific wavelength of light. When the fiber where the FBG is located is exposed to strain or temperature, the FBG’s “center wavelength” shifts to a higher or lower wavelength. The direction and magnitude of the shift is proportional to the change in strain or temperature.

A fiber Bragg grating can therefore be used as an inline optical filter to block certain wavelengths, or as a wavelength-specific reflector. Fiber Bragg Gratings are made by laterally exposing the core of a single-mode fiber to a periodic pattern of intense ultraviolet light. The exposure produces a permanent increase in the refractive index of the fiber’s core, creating a fixed index modulation according to the exposure pattern. This fixed index modulation is called a grating. At each periodic refraction change a small amount of light is reflected. All the reflected light signals combine coherently to one large reflection at a particular wavelength when the grating period is approximately half the input light’s wavelength. This is referred to as the Bragg condition, and the wavelength at which this reflection occurs is called the Bragg wavelength. In a FBG, the refractive index of the core is periodically modulated along the fiber’s main axis. The period of the modulation ranges typically from a few hundred nanometers to a few microns. When light is launched into a FBG, it experiences a certain amount of scattering at each grating plane. Most of the scattered light becomes more and more out-of-phase and eventually decays due to deconstructive interference. If the Bragg condition is satisfied for one of the colors of the input light, then a sharp reflected peak is observed in the backward direction with a center wavelength determined by the grating’s parameters.

The industry is not very high concentration, the key brand include Micron Optics, Proximion AB, HBM FiberSensing, ITF Technologies Inc, FBGS Technologies GmbH, Technica, iXFiber, Smart Fibres Limited, fos4x, Advanced Optics Solutions GmbH, Wuhan Ligong Guangke, TeraXion, FBG Korea, GEOPTEX bvba(FOS&S), Alnair Labs Corporation and so on.

The global Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) market segmentation on the basis of type includes Fiber Bragg Grating Filter, Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors and Others. Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors are dominating the market with about 75% share in 2016.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) market was valued at 670 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 3070 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Micron Optics

Proximion AB

HBM FiberSensing

ITF Technologies Inc

FBGS Technologies GmbH

Technica

iXFiber

Smart Fibres Limited

fos4x

Advanced Optics Solutions GmbH

Wuhan Ligong Guangke

TeraXion

FBG Korea

GEOPTEX bvba (FOS&S)

Alnair Labs Corporation

Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Breakdown Data by Type

Fiber Bragg Grating Filter

Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors

Other

Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Breakdown Data by Application

Optical Communication

Aerospace Applications

Energy industry

Transportation

Geo-Technical &Civil Engineering

Other

Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

