Global FMCG Packaging Market 2019 Trends, Production & Supply, Statastics, Demand, End-User, Business Competition & Opportunities Analysis till 2025

The FMCG packaging market size is expected to reach up to USD 900 billion by 2025 riding on the strong demand for fresher and convenient packaging solutions which have minimum impact on the environment. Consumers prefer healthier packaging without having to pay a premium, which is pushing packaging manufacturers to come up with frugal packaging solutions.

Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global FMCG Packaging Market Size 2017 By Material Type (Paper and Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, Glass, Others), By End-use Industry (Food & Beverages, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global FMCG packaging market value and volume for a period ranging between 2012 to 2025, where 2012 to 2017 imply the actual annual consumption with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global FMCG packaging market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain has been analyzed in detail covering key stages.

Packaging is as crucial as the product itself and acts as a communication medium to showcase its features and the company’s value to the consumers. Innovative packaging is one of the major marketing strategies that are being adopted by the consumer goods manufacturers. They are spending heavily to achieve attractive and meaningful designs that appropriately envisages the brand. This is the primary factor that is driving the global FMCG packaging market size growth. According to studies, 80% of millennials believe packaging to be moderately to very important in their purchasing decision of retail grocery products. This increasing importance of packaging is propelling the FMCG market size.

Food and beverage industry occupied the largest FMCG packaging market share due to the growing demand of convenient on the go packaging solution which suits the modern past faced lifestyle of the people. Packaging industry is witnessing a substantial transformation. Goods ranging from milk, ice creams, deli products to wines and spirits, everything is available in paper based or plastic packaging. The food and beverage companies have realised the importance of packaging and the value it adds to the product. FMCG packaging solutions have become innovative as it is an important factor to achieve product differentiation from their competitors.

On the basis of geographical segmentation, North America dominated the market as it is the major market for FMCG products. The high per capita expenditure on FMCG products in the U.S. offers great potential for the manufacturers of FMCG packaging. Busy lifestyle and large populace of working women are the key factors driving the market growth in the region. The other major factors include high purchasing power of consumers and luxury lifestyle. The large number of retail outlets, hotels and restaurants have spiked the demand for meat, seafood, fruits & vegetables, confectionery, and other food products. This trend is expected to assist North America to maintain a leading and attractive market for FMCG packaging during the forecast period.

The competitive landscape of the global FMCG packaging market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several local players. Typically, majority of the players cater to their local market with little presence overseas. Companies such as Ball Corporation, Amcor Limited, and Sonoco Products Company have a broader presence within the global market.

