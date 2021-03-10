Global Functional Drinks Market Outlook, Astonishing Growth By 2022 | Leading Players- Monster Beverage Corporation, MZBN, Olvi plc, Red Bull GmbH

Summary

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global functional drinks market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

The functional drinks market consists of retail sale of sports drinks and energy drinks. The market is valued according to the retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Sports drinks are defined as drinks with performance-enhancing properties, described as ‘isotonic’, ‘hypertonic’ or ‘hypotonic’. Energy drinks are defined as those with energy-enhancing properties; mainly carbonated and containing stimulants such as caffeine, taurine, guarana, glucuronolactone, yerba mate, along with glucose syrup (corn syrup) and maltodextrin. All currency conversions have been made using constant annual average 2016 exchange rates.

The global functional drinks market had total revenues of $85,231.4m in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% between 2012 and 2016.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 5.2% between 2012 and 2016, to reach a total of 19,179.9 million liters in 2016.

The US remained the world’s largest functional drinks market, and accounted for 36.4% of the overall global market value in 2016.

Monster Beverage Corporation

MZBN

Olvi plc

Red Bull GmbH