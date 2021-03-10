Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Thermo Fisher LabWare Abbott (STARLIMS) NIPPON (SimpLabo) Labworks (PerkinElmer) LabVantage Solutions)

A Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), is a software-based laboratory and information management system that offers a set of key features that support a modern laboratory’s operations. Key features include workflow and data tracking support, flexible architecture, and smart data exchange interfaces and more. The features and uses of a LIMS have evolved over the years from simple sample tracking to an enterprise resource planning tool that manages multiple aspects of laboratory informatics. The LIMS is an evolving concept, with new features and functionality being added often. In this report, the software and service are both counted.

Scope of the Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Report

This report studies the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global revenue of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market was valued at USD 531.83 million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 562.2 million by 2016. USA took the largest global revenue share in Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market. The major chemical customers are Dow, DuPont, Eastman, DSM etc. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) services during the forecast period. In Asia/Pacific the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Solutions market is expected to grow to 15%~20%, especially, in China and India. The Japan Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market sales revenue in 2015 is estimated at US $ 58.05 Million.

Thermo Fisher and LabWare captured the top two sales value share spots in the Japan Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market in 2015. Thermo Fisher dominated with 46.79% percent revenue share, followed by LabWare with 25.96 % percent revenue share.

The Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) competitors. Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.

According to QYR, Healthcare Industries, Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, Biobanks/biorepositories, Contract Services Organizations (CROs and CMOs) and Environmental Testing Laboratories covered over 66 % of the Japan market share in 2015, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. These sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.72 % from 2016 to 2021.

Thermo Fisher is the Japan largest vendors accounted for 46.79 % of the industry revenue share in 2015. Other key players include LabWare, Abbott (STARLIMS), NIPPON (SimpLabo), and Labworks (PerkinElmer) among others.

The global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is valued at 66 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 94 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Segment by Manufacturers

Thermo Fisher

LabWare

Abbott (STARLIMS)

NIPPON (SimpLabo)

Labworks (PerkinElmer)

LabVantage Solutions

Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Segment by Type

On-premise LIMS

Cloud-based LIMS

Remotely hosted LIMS

Global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare Industries

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Biobanks/biorepositories

Contract Services Organizations (CROs and CMOs)

Academic research institutes

Petrochemical Refineries and Oil and Gas Industries

Chemical Industries

Food and Beverage and Agricultural Industries

Environmental Testing Laboratories

