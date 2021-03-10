Global Luxury Underwear Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
— Global Luxury Underwear Industry
Underwear are items of clothing worn beneath outer clothes, usually in direct contact with the skin, although they may comprise more than a single layer.
Major trends in the luxury underwear market are increased the adoption rate of functional underwear, consistent investment in branding and marketing and a surge in acquisitions and mergers.
The global Luxury Underwear market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Luxury Underwear market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Luxury Underwear in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Luxury Underwear in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Luxury Underwear market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Luxury Underwear market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Bordelle
Aubade
La Senza
Fleur of England
Agent Provocateur
Pleasurements
Lise Charmel
Myla
Victoria’s Secret
Carine Gilson
Kisskill
Market size by Product
Men’s Underware
Women’s Underware
Market size by End User
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Independent Retailers
Online Sales
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Luxury Underwear market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Luxury Underwear market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Luxury Underwear companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Luxury Underwear submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Luxury Underwear Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Luxury Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Men’s Underware
1.4.3 Women’s Underware
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Luxury Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
1.5.3 Convenience Stores
1.5.4 Independent Retailers
1.5.5 Online Sales
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Bordelle
11.1.1 Bordelle Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Bordelle Luxury Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Bordelle Luxury Underwear Products Offered
11.1.5 Bordelle Recent Development
11.2 Aubade
11.2.1 Aubade Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Aubade Luxury Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Aubade Luxury Underwear Products Offered
11.2.5 Aubade Recent Development
11.3 La Senza
11.3.1 La Senza Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 La Senza Luxury Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 La Senza Luxury Underwear Products Offered
11.3.5 La Senza Recent Development
11.4 Fleur of England
11.4.1 Fleur of England Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Fleur of England Luxury Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Fleur of England Luxury Underwear Products Offered
11.4.5 Fleur of England Recent Development
11.5 Agent Provocateur
11.5.1 Agent Provocateur Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Agent Provocateur Luxury Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Agent Provocateur Luxury Underwear Products Offered
11.5.5 Agent Provocateur Recent Development
11.6 Pleasurements
11.6.1 Pleasurements Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Pleasurements Luxury Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Pleasurements Luxury Underwear Products Offered
11.6.5 Pleasurements Recent Development
11.7 Lise Charmel
11.7.1 Lise Charmel Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Lise Charmel Luxury Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Lise Charmel Luxury Underwear Products Offered
11.7.5 Lise Charmel Recent Development
11.8 Myla
11.8.1 Myla Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Myla Luxury Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Myla Luxury Underwear Products Offered
11.8.5 Myla Recent Development
11.9 Victoria’s Secret
11.9.1 Victoria’s Secret Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Victoria’s Secret Luxury Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Victoria’s Secret Luxury Underwear Products Offered
11.9.5 Victoria’s Secret Recent Development
11.10 Carine Gilson
11.10.1 Carine Gilson Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Carine Gilson Luxury Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Carine Gilson Luxury Underwear Products Offered
11.10.5 Carine Gilson Recent Development
11.11 Kisskill
Continued .
