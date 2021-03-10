Global Oil Shale Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On 2019-2025 Oil Shale Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

— Global Oil Shale Industry

New Study On 2019-2025 Oil Shale Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Oil shale, also known as kerogen shale, is an organic-rich fine-grained sedimentary rock containing kerogen (a solid mixture of organic chemical compounds) from which liquid hydrocarbons called shale oil (not to be confused with tight oil crude oil occurring naturally in shales) can be produced. Shale oil is a substitute for conventional crude oil; however, extracting shale oil from oil shale is more costly than the production of conventional crude oil both financially and in terms of its environmental impact. Deposits of oil shale occur around the world, including major deposits in the United States. Estimates of global deposits range from 4.8 to 5 trillion barrels (760 109 to 790 109 m3) of oil in place.

Oil shale is an organic-rich fine-grained sedimentary rock containing kerogen (a solid mixture of organic chemical compounds) from which liquid hydrocarbons called shale oil (not to be confused with tight oil crude oil occurring naturally in shales) can be produced.

In the last several years, some fluctuations occurred in the market. In 2015, the capacity of Oil Shale is nearly 2950 M m3; the actual production is about 1656 M m3. Both of capacity and production declined compared with 2014.

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3754695-global-oil-shale-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The average price of Oil Shale is in the decreasing trend, from 55.4 USD/m3 in 2011 to 29.9 USD/m3 in 2015. With the situation of mining technology, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification based on oil production of Oil Shale includes below 6%, 6%- 10% and 10% above, and the proportion of below 6% in 2015 is about 62%.

Oil Shale is widely used in Powder Generation, Shale Oil and other field. The most proportion of Oil Shale is Shale Oil, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 89%. Oil shale can also be applied for building materials, cement and fertilizers.

Bakken, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin are the main supply places. Bakken is the largest supplier of Oil Shale, with a production market share nearly 30% in 2015.

North America and Europe are the largest consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 28% in 2015. Following North America and Europe, China is the third largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 19%.

Market competition is not intense. Anadarko, Occidental Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy, ExxonMobil, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents.

Global Oil Shale market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oil Shale.

This report researches the worldwide Oil Shale market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Oil Shale breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Anadarko

Occidental Petroleum

Chesapeake Energy

ExxonMobil

Marathon Oil

Chevron Corporation

EOG Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources

SM Energy

ConocoPhillips

Cabot Oil & Gas

Oil Shale Breakdown Data by Type

10%

Oil Shale Breakdown Data by Application

Electricity

Shale Oil

Other

Oil Shale Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Oil Shale Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

…

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Oil Shale capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Oil Shale manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3754695-global-oil-shale-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Oil Shale Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oil Shale Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oil Shale Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 10%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oil Shale Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Electricity

1.5.3 Shale Oil

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Anadarko

8.1.1 Anadarko Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil Shale

8.1.4 Oil Shale Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Occidental Petroleum

8.2.1 Occidental Petroleum Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil Shale

8.2.4 Oil Shale Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Chesapeake Energy

8.3.1 Chesapeake Energy Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil Shale

8.3.4 Oil Shale Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 ExxonMobil

8.4.1 ExxonMobil Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Oil Shale

8.4.4 Oil Shale Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Marathon Oil

8.5.1 Marathon Oil Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Phone: 8411985042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3754695-global-oil-shale-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-oil-shale-market-2019-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2025/487642