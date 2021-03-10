Global Polyethylene Market 2019 Analysis By Type, End-User Industry, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)-By Region, By Country

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Polyethylene Market: Analysis By Type (HDPE, LDPE, Others), End-User Industry (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Electronics & Electrical, Household Appliances, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013–2023) — By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, Japan, India)”, global polyethylene market value is projected to display a steady growth represented by a CAGR of 5.81% during 2018–2023.

The HDPE (High Density Polyethylene), witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period with increasing demand of HDPE pipelines in construction sector, for carrying potable water, wastewater, slurries, chemicals, hazardous wastes, and compressed gases. Amongst the region APAC accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global polyethylene market in 2017. Additionally, APAC will remain a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018–2023 as population is increasing along with growing packaging applications. Growing construction sector is also fuelling the polyethylene market.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2305658

Key Players:

· BASF

· DowDuPont

· LyondellBasell

· Exxonmobil

· SABIC

· INEOS

· ENI

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Polyethylene Market. The report analyses the global polyethylene market By Type (HDPE, LDPE, Others), End-User Industry (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Electronics & Electrical, Household Appliances, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan and India). The report assesses the global polyethylene market for the period 2013–2017 and for the forecast period of 2018–2023.

The report titled “Global Polyethylene Market: Analysis By Type (HDPE, LDPE, Others), End-User Industry (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Electronics & Electrical, Household Appliances, Others), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013–2023) — By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, Japan, India)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Polyethylene Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global polyethylene market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report:

Global Polyethylene Market (Actual Period: 2013–2017, Forecast Period: 2018–2023

Global Polyethylene Market — By Value, By Volume

By Type — HDPE, LDPE & Others.

By Application — Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Electronic & electrical appliances, Household applications and others

Regional Markets — North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013–2017, Forecast Period: 2018–2023)

Polyethylene Market — By Value, By Volume

By Type — HDPE, LDPE & Others.

By Application — Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Electronic & electrical appliances, Household applications and others

Country Analysis U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan and India

Polyethylene Market — By value

By Type –HDPE, LDPE & Others

By Application — Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Electronic & electrical appliances, Household applications and others

Make an Inquiry before Buying this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2305658

Other Report Highlights:

Market Dynamics — Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Customization of the Report:

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Polyethylene Product Outlook

5. Global Polyethylene Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 Global Polyethylene Market, By Value (2013–2017) (USD Billion)

5.2 Global Polyethylene Market, By Value (2018–2023) (USD Billion)

5.3 Global Polyethylene Market, By Volume (2013–2017) ( million metric tonnes)

5.4 Global Polyethylene Market, By Volume (2018–2023) (million metric tonnes)

6. Global Polyethylene Market: Segment Analysis

7. Global Polyethylene Market: By End-User Industry

8. Global Polyethylene Market: Regional Analysis

9. North America Polyethylene Market: Growth and Forecast

10. Europe Polyethylene Market: Growth and Forecast

11. APAC Polyethylene Market: Growth and Forecast

12. ROW Polyethylene Market: Growth and Forecast

13. Market Dynamics

13.1 Drivers

13.2 Challenges

13.3 Market Trends

14. Company Profiles

14.1 BASF

14.2 DowDuPont

14.3 LyondellBasell

14.4 Exxonmobil

14.5 SABIC

14.6 INEOS

14.7 ENI

Get More Access about this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-polyethylene-market-analysis-by-type-end-user-industry-by-region-by-country-2018-edition-opportunities-and-forecast-2013-2023-by-region-by-country

(Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]