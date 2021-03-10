Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR)Market Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2025 Industry Overview by Types, Top Regions, Application, Key-Companies & Future Prospects
Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2025
Shortwave infrared (SWIR) light is typically defined as light in the 0.9 – 1.7?m wavelength range, but can also be classified from 0.7 – 2.5?m. Since silicon sensors have an upper limit of approximately 1.0?m, SWIR imaging requires unique optical and electronic components capable of performing in the specific SWIR range. Shortwave infrared (SWIR) defines a specific wavelength range over which optical and electronic components are designed and coated. SWIR imaging offers a number of advantages compared to visible when used for inspection, sorting, surveillance, quality control, and host of other applications.
North America held the largest size of the SWIR market in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Military and defense, industrial, and commercial are the major verticals that account for a significant share of the SWIR market in North America. Besides, this region is witnessing increasing demand for these cameras, especially cooled SWIR cameras, from the scientific research vertical.
Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2522282
The Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market was valued at 700 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1310 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Shortwave Infrared (SWIR).
Geographically, global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Sensors Unlimited
Flir Systems
Xenics
New Imaging Technologies
Allied Vision Technologies
Raptor Photonics
Sofradir Group
Princeton Instruments
Photon Etc
Hamamatsu Photonics
Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Breakdown Data by Type
By Scanning Type
Area Scan
Line Scan
By Technology
Cooled
Uncooled
Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Breakdown Data by Application
Scientific Research
Commercial
Industrial
Medical
Military & Defense
Others
Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2522282
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Some Major TOC Points:
Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Size
2.2 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.4 Key Trends for Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Markets & Products
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Revenue by Manufacturers
3.3 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Production by Regions
4.1 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Production by Regions
4.2 United States
4.3 Europe
4.4 China
4.5 Japan
4.6 South Korea
4.7 Other Regions
Chapter Five: Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Consumption by Regions
5.2 North America
5.3 Europe
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.5 Central & South America
5.6 Middle East and Africa
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Production by Type
6.2 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Revenue by Type
6.3 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Breakdown Dada by Application
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Company A
8.1.1 Company A Company Details
8.1.2 Company Overview
8.1.3 Company A Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.1.4 Company A Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Product Description
8.1.5 Company A Recent Development
8.2 Company B
8.2.1 Company B Company Details
8.2.2 Company Overview
8.2.3 Company B Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.2.4 Company B Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Product Description
8.2.5 Company B Recent Development
8.3 Company C
8.3.1 Company C Company Details
8.3.2 Company Overview
8.3.3 Company C Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
8.3.4 Company C Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Product Description
8.3.5 Company C Recent Development
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Production and Revenue Forecast
9.2 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.3 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Key Producers Forecast
9.4 Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.3 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Study
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]