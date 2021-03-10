Global Software Market 2019; Expected To Drive a Galloping Growth By 2023

Global Software industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

– What was the size of the global software market by value in 2018?

– What will be the size of the global software market in 2023?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global software market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the global software market?

– Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global software market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

– The software market is defined as revenues generated from both sales of, and subscriptions to, various software packages and offerings. The market includes both signed deals that remain under contract, and the annual revenues associated with new contracts signed, within a particular calendar year. This excludes sales opportunities for third-party services providers.

– The software market is comprised of the following sectors: Business Process Applications, Data and Analytics, IT Management, Security and Other.

– Business Process Applications includes revenues from Commerce Applications, Customer Relationship Management Applications, Enterprise Resource Planning Applications, Financial Applications, Human Resource and Payroll Applications, Office Productivity Applications, Product Lifecycle Management Applications, Supply Chain Management Applications and Vertical-Specific and Packaged Applications exhaustively.

– Data and Analytics includes revenues from Artificial Intelligence Platforms, Big Data Platforms, Business Intelligence and Data Discovery Tools, Data and Content Management and Enterprise IoT (Internet of Things) Platforms exhaustively.

– IT management includes revenues from Application Lifecycle Management, Application Platforms and Containers, Integration Software, Operating Systems, Virtualization, Business Process Management, IT Service Management Tools, Database Management, System and Network Management Platforms and Storage Management exhaustively.

– Security includes revenues from Application Security, Endpoint Security Platforms, Fraud Prevention and Transactional Security, Identity and Access Management, Messaging Security, Data Protection, Security Intelligence and Management, Network Security, Server Security and Web Security exhaustively.

– The Other segment includes revenues from Cloud Computing, Communications and Collaboration, Mobile Content, Device and Application Platform Management, Mobility and Telecom Expense Management exhaustively.

– Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.

– The global software market had total revenues of $484.2bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% between 2014 and 2018.

– The IT management segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2018, with total revenues of $150.3bn, equivalent to 31% of the market’s overall value.

– The US is the largest market for software globally, contributing 33.4% of total revenues in 2018.

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global software market

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global software market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key software market players’ global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global software market with five year forecasts

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market value

Market value forecast

Category segmentation

Geography segmentation

Introduction

What is this report about?

Who is the target reader?

How to use this report

Definitions

Global Software

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Software in Asia-Pacific

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Software in Europe

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Software in France

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

Software in Germany

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

Software in Italy

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

Software in Japan

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

Software in Australia

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

Software in Canada

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

Software in China

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

Software in The Netherlands

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

….

