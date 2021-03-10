Global Sugar Substitutes Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

ew Study on 2018-2025 Sugar Substitutes Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast added to Wise Guy Reports Database

— Global Sugar Substitutes Industry

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the sugar substitutes market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the sugar substitutes market, by segmenting it based on by product, by type, by application, by distribution channel, and regional demand. Sugar substitutes allow consumers to avial hygenic substitutes for sugar with low-calorie. Recently, growing awareness among consumers has increased the adoption of sugar substitutes. Development and launch of new products by major players present in the market, is also expected to make the sugar substitutes market more demanding in the near future.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by product, by type, by application, by distribution channel. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the sugar substitutes market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the sugar substitutes market.

The report provides the size of the sugar substitutes market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global sugar substitutes market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The sugar substitutes market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the sugar substitutes market, split into regions. Based on product, type, application, distribution channel, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for sugar substitutes market. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of sugar substitutes by several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Cargill Inc., Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland, Roquette, Ingredion Incorporated, JK Sucralose Inc., Ajinomoto Co., Inc, Pure Circle Limited, Dupont, The Nutra Sweet Company, Johnson & Johnson, Dulcette Technologies LLc, and few others likely to be named.

The global sugar substitutes market has been segmented into:

Global Sugar Substitutes Market: By Product

Non-Diabatic

Stevia

Aspartame

Cyclamate

Sucralose

Saccharin

Ace-K

Others

Diabatic

D-Tagatose

Sorbitol

Maltitol

Xylitol

Erythritol

Others

Others

Global Sugar Substitutes Market: By Type

Artificial Sweetener

Natural Sweetener

Novel Sweetener (High Intensity)

Sugar Alcohol

Global Sugar Substitutes Market: By Application

Food and service

Diary and Frozen Foods

Bakery

Confectionary

Others

Health and Personal Care

Beverages

Others

Global Sugar Substitutes Market, By Distribution Channel

Retail

Wholesale

Global Sugar Substitutes Market: By Geography

North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some points from table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF SUGAR SUBSTITUTES MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL SUGAR SUBSTITUTES MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL SUGAR SUBSTITUTES MARKET REVENUE, 2017 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.6 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL SUGAR SUBSTITUTES MARKET, BY PRODUCT

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 NON-DIABATIC

5.2.1 STEVIA

5.2.2 ASPARTAME

5.2.3 CYCLAMATE

5.2.4 SUCRALOSE

5.2.5 SACCHARIN

5.2.6 ACE-K

5.2.7 OTHERS

5.3 DIABATIC

5.3.1 D-TAGATOSE

5.3.2 SORBITOL

5.3.3 MALTITOL

5.3.4 XYLITOL

5.3.5 MANNITOL

5.3.6 ERYTHRITOL

5.3.7 OTHERS

5.4 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL SUGAR SUBSTITUTES MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1 ARTIFICIAL SWEETENER

6.2 NATURAL SWEETENER

6.3 NOVEL SWEETENER (HIGH INTENSITY)

6.4 SUGAR ALCOHOL

7 GLOBAL SUGAR SUBSTITUTES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 FOOD AND SERVICE

7.2.1 DIARY AND FROZEN FOODS

7.2.2 BAKERY

7.2.3 CONFECTIONARY

7.2.4 OTHERS

7.3 HEALTH AND PERSONAL CARE

7.4 BEVERAGES

7.5 OTHERS

8 GLOBAL SUGAR SUBSTITUTES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

8.1 RETAIL

8.2 WHOLESALE

9 GLOBAL SUGAR SUBSTITUTES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1 NORTH AMERICA

9.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.1.2 U.S.

9.1.3 CANADA

9.1.4 MEXICO

9.2 EUROPE

9.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.2.1.1 DRIVERS

9.2.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.2.2 U.K.

9.2.3 FRANCE

9.2.4 GERMANY

9.2.5 SPAIN

9.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

9.3 ASIA PACIFIC

9.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.3.1.1 DRIVERS

9.3.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

9.3.2 INDIA

9.3.3 CHINA

9.3.4 JAPAN

9.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

9.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

9.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

