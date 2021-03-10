Global Traffic Management Systems Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On 2019-2025 Traffic Management Systems Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

— Global Traffic Management Systems Industry

New Study On 2019-2025 Traffic Management Systems Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Traffic management systems refer to the IT solutions provided by vendors to improve the traffic flow and enhance passenger safety. The traffic management systems consume data from disparate sources such as road sensors, CCTV cameras, and traffic control centers. The systems process these data and generate useful information, which is passed on to end-users such as passengers, traffic control agencies, and police stations. Traditionally, traffic management systems helped to save time and reduce wastage of fuel by reducing traffic congestion. However, with the advances in communication technologies and the internet, the traffic management systems now help users in more widely applications by building a whole traffic networking.

With the rising population and vehicles, traffic safety has become increasingly important, which drives the demand for traffic management systems growing.

From 2010 to 2014, due to the intellectualization of traffic management systems, global traffic management systems industry developed fast with near 13.5~17.5% growth rate. As for China, because of the late start, traffic management systems industry has experienced an explosive growth, the growth rate is higher than 17.5% and average growth rate reached to 20%.

In the next years, it is estimated that traffic management systems industry will continue developing rapidly and the global revenue will reach to near 9.5 billion USD, while the same data will be 4.3 billion USD in China.

Due to the high opportunities in the R&D and sales of traffic management systems, in the future, there will be more and more investors entering into this industry.

Competition becomes more intense in traffic management systems industry, and providers will face the high risk of further price and gross margin decline in the future.

In 2018, the global Traffic Management Systems market size was 1490 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2980 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Traffic Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Traffic Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3753443-global-traffic-management-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

Kapsch TrafficCom

SWARCO

Siemens

TomTom

THALES

IBM

Cubic

Fujitsu

Q-Free

Imtech

Kyosan Electric

SICE

Iteris

Peek traffic

E-Hualu

China ITS (Holdings)

ENJOYOR

Datang Telecom

Wantong Technology

Hisense TransTech

China Shipping Network Technology

Dahua Technology

HIKVISION

Baokang Electronic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Integrated Urban Traffic Control System

Freeway Management System

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)

Advanced Public Transportation System

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Urban Traffic

Inter-Urban

Parking Management

Info-mobility

Public Transport

Freeway

Consultancy & Planning

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Traffic Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Traffic Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3753443-global-traffic-management-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Integrated Urban Traffic Control System

1.4.3 Freeway Management System

1.4.4 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)

1.4.5 Advanced Public Transportation System

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Traffic Management Systems Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Urban Traffic

1.5.3 Inter-Urban

1.5.4 Parking Management

1.5.5 Info-mobility

1.5.6 Public Transport

1.5.7 Freeway

1.5.8 Consultancy & Planning

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Kapsch TrafficCom

12.1.1 Kapsch TrafficCom Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Traffic Management Systems Introduction

12.1.4 Kapsch TrafficCom Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Kapsch TrafficCom Recent Development

12.2 SWARCO

12.2.1 SWARCO Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Traffic Management Systems Introduction

12.2.4 SWARCO Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 SWARCO Recent Development

12.3 Siemens

12.3.1 Siemens Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Traffic Management Systems Introduction

12.3.4 Siemens Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.4 TomTom

12.4.1 TomTom Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Traffic Management Systems Introduction

12.4.4 TomTom Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 TomTom Recent Development

12.5 THALES

12.5.1 THALES Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Traffic Management Systems Introduction

12.5.4 THALES Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 THALES Recent Development

12.6 IBM

12.6.1 IBM Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Traffic Management Systems Introduction

12.6.4 IBM Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 IBM Recent Development

12.7 Cubic

12.7.1 Cubic Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Traffic Management Systems Introduction

12.7.4 Cubic Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Cubic Recent Development

12.8 Fujitsu

12.8.1 Fujitsu Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Traffic Management Systems Introduction

12.8.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

12.9 Q-Free

12.9.1 Q-Free Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Traffic Management Systems Introduction

12.9.4 Q-Free Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Q-Free Recent Development

12.10 Imtech

12.10.1 Imtech Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Traffic Management Systems Introduction

12.10.4 Imtech Revenue in Traffic Management Systems Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Imtech Recent Development

12.11 Kyosan Electric

12.12 SICE

12.13 Iteris

12.14 Peek traffic

12.15 E-Hualu

12.16 China ITS (Holdings)

12.17 ENJOYOR

12.18 Datang Telecom

12.19 Wantong Technology

12.20 Hisense TransTech

12.21 China Shipping Network Technology

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Phone: 8411985042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3753443-global-traffic-management-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025