Global Trunking System Market Manufacturers, Application and Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

Trunking System here refers to LED Trunking Systems. Trunking System is an energyâ€efficient, low maintenance alternative to traditional linear fluorescent in a variety of industrial, commercial and light assembly applications. It is the optimal solution for conventional lighting systems and also excellent for new installations due to its low installation cost â€ everything in one box and installation is toolâ€less. It saves both time and costs when updating lighting systems. LED trunking system distributes the elegant and uniform light according to different applications like supermarket, retail places, warehouses, offices, lecture halls, play courts, gymnasium, workshops,car parks etc.

Scope of the Report:

Philips accounted for 19.68% of the global Trunking System revenue market share in 2016. Followed players, GE lighting accounted for 10.22%, Havells Sylvania (Shanghai Feilo Acoustics) accounted for 6.10%.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe. They have unshakable status in this field. The key product markets locate at Europe. Europe takes the market share of 49.56% in 2016.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

The worldwide market for Trunking System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Trunking System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Philips Lighting Holding

GE lighting

Havells Sylvania (Shanghai Feilo Acoustics)

Siteco Beleuchtungstechnik GmbHÂ (OSRAM)

Zumtobel Group

TRILUX Group Management GmbH

Aura Light International

Luxon LED

Thorlux Lighting (F.W. Thorpe Plc Group)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Narrow Distribution

Wide Distribution

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Industrial

Warehouse

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Trunking System product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Trunking System, with price , sales, revenue and global market share of Trunking System in 2017 and 2018.

, sales, revenue and global market share of Trunking System in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Trunking System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Trunking System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world , from 2014 to 2019.

, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application , with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Trunking System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Trunking System sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

