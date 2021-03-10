Huge Growth in Polymer Foams Market 2019: By Top Leading Vendors like Armacell International S.A, BASF, Borealis AG, Polymer Technologies, Inc., Arkema Group, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Global Polymer Foams Market revenue and volume for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the historical value with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global polymer foam market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, value chain, in-depth manufacturing process, company’s competitive landscape, drivers and restraints. Increasing consumption across the industries such as automotive, bedding & furniture and building & construction is expected to boost the market further.

“Rigid foams are widely used as an insulation material in refrigeration and construction applications. Insulation helps to effectively close air leaks and seal gaps and maintain indoor air temperature, eventually reducing energy costs. Flexible foams are used in manufacturing of bedding, furniture, carpet and packaging materials.”

Global Polymer Foams Market: Key Players like Armacell International S.A, BASF, Borealis AG, Polymer Technologies, Inc., Arkema Group, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Zotefoams plc, Synthos SA, Sekisui Alveo AG and JSP Corporation.

The Polymer Foams Market growth is primarily accelerated by the rising number of off shore wind turbines. Polymer foams enable ease of installation, transportation, assembly and dissembly of large turbine blades due to its light weight property. The global market size on the basis of geography, is led by Asia Pacific, recording the highest consumption of polymer foam in 2017, where, China accounted for majority of the share. The region is estimated to witness fastest growth rate over the forecast period on account of accelerating demand from automotive, construction, manufacturing and packaging industries.

Key segments of the Global Polymer Foams Market

Types Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene Foam

PVC Foam

Phenolic Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Melamine Foam

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

Packaging

Building & Constructions

Furniture & Bedding

Automotive

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

