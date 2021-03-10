Jewelry, Watches and Accessories Global Industry Guide 2013-2022

Global Jewelry, Watches & Accessories industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Questions Answered –

– What was the size of the global jewelry, watches & accessories market by value in 2017?

– What will be the size of the global jewelry, watches & accessories market in 2022?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global jewelry, watches & accessories market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the global jewelry, watches & accessories market?

Scope:

– Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global jewelry, watches & accessories market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

– The Jewelry, Watches and Accessories market includes gold jewelry, silver jewelry and other precious jewelry like diamonds, platinum, precious stones (sapphires, emeralds and rubies), pearls (natural and cultured) and semi-precious stones (e.g. quartz, opal, topaz, amethyst, coral etc.), fashion jewelry (non-precious jewelry), hair accessories, belts, hats, gloves, scarves, sunglasses and ties, plus watches.

– The market is valued at retail prices, and all currency conversions are performed using constant average 2017 exchange rates.

– The global jewelry, watches and accessories market had total revenues of $594,396.2m in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% between 2013 and 2017.

– The Jewelry & Watches segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $409,345.0m, equivalent to 68.9% of the market’s overall value.

– The upturn in the global economy suggests that it is moving into a prosperous period and that can only be good for all kinds of luxury goods, particularly watches and jewelry. Growth is coming from a number of regions but in particular, the US, China and India are some of the most profitable markets for luxury goods, with Europe beginning to pick up some steam too.

Key Points From TOC:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market value

Market value forecast

Category segmentation

Geography segmentation

Introduction

What is this report about?

Who is the target reader?

How to use this report

Definitions

Global Jewelry, Watches & Accessories

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Jewelry, Watches & Accessories in Asia-Pacific

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Jewelry, Watches & Accessories in Europe

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Jewelry, Watches & Accessories in France

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

Jewelry, Watches & Accessories in Germany

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

…..

