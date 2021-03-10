Lip Care Products Market 2019, by LOreal, Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, Unilever, Revlon, Kao Corporation, Bayer Corporation, Blistex Inc.
Lip care products are used to protect the lips from exposure to sun. The demand for lip care products has showcased an upliftment from female segment in past few years, nonetheless significant interest is also displayed by the male segment. A shift and change in taste & preferences of consumers from wax & petroleum based lip care products to those comprised with organic ingredients is expected to boost the demand for lip care products all globally.
Rise in health concern, increase in demand for multi-care, multi-functional, and organic lip care products, and higher awareness towards protection of lips from overexposure to sun are anticipated to propel the market growth from 2017-2023.
The global Lip Care Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Lip Care Products market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Lip Care Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Lip Care Products in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Lip Care Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Lip Care Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
LOreal
Avon Products
Beiersdorf AG
Unilever
Revlon
Kao Corporation
Bayer Corporation
Blistex Inc.
Market size by Product
Non-Medicated
Medicated & Therapeutic
Sun Protection
Market size by End User
Female
Male
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
