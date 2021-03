Luxury Apparel and Accessories Market 2019, by LVMH, Richemont, Hermès, Luxottica, Dior, Kering, Swatch Group, Pandora, Hanesbrands

luxury is a material object conducives to sumptuous living, usually a delicacy, elegance, or refinement of living rather than a necessity.

Luxuries have a high elasticity of demand – they are more sensitive to changes in the economic environment than other products and services.

In 2017, the global Luxury Apparel and Accessories market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Luxury Apparel and Accessories market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Luxury Apparel and Accessories in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Luxury Apparel and Accessories in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Luxury Apparel and Accessories market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Luxury Apparel and Accessories include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Luxury Apparel and Accessories include

LVMH

Richemont

Hermès

Luxottica

Dior

Kering

Swatch Group

Pandora

Hanesbrands

Tapestry

Prada

Burberry

Market Size Split by Type

Apparel

Accessories

Market Size Split by Application

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

