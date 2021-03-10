Meat Global Industry Guide 2013-2022

Global Meat industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Questions Answered

– What was the size of the global meat market by value in 2017?

– What will be the size of the global meat market in 2022?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global meat market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– Who are the top competitors in the global meat market?

Scope:

– Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global meat market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

– The meat market consists of the retail sales of ambient meat, chilled raw packaged meat – processed, chilled raw packaged meat – whole cuts, cooked meats – counter, cooked meats – packaged, fresh meat (counter), and frozen meat. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2017 exchange rates.

– The global meat market had total revenues of $891.4bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% between 2013 and 2017.

– Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.8% between 2013 and 2017, to reach a total of 84,190.7 million kilograms in 2017.

– The market was driven by the robust performance of emerging economies, such as India and Indonesia.

Reasons to Buy:

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global meat market

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global meat market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key meat market players’ global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global meat market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Key Points From TOC:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market value

Market value forecast

Market volume

Market volume forecast

Category segmentation

Geography segmentation

Market share

Introduction

What is this report about?

Who is the target reader?

How to use this report

Definitions

Global Meat

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Meat in Asia-Pacific

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Meat in Europe

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Meat in France

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

Meat in Germany

Market Overview

Market Data

Market Segmentation

Market outlook

Five forces analysis

Macroeconomic indicators

Meat in Italy

Market Overview

….

